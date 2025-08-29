Lady Louise Windsor leaves Balmoral for carriage driving competition ahead of university return

Lady Louise Windsor picked up Prince Philip's favourite hobby as the royal is known for her love of carriage driving. On Friday, the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh was seen in Essex as she competed in the National Carriage Driving Calendar. She wasn't joined by her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, who are likely with other members of the royal family as they spend time in Balmoral ahead of their return to their official duties.

Lady Louise was at the Ashfields Carriage and Polo Club where she was seen looking incredibly focused as she steered her carriage. Although at times the 21-year-old royal was seen cracking a smile, the rest of the time it was clear how much effort she was putting into the competition. It's believed that her close friend, Felix da Silva-Clamp, was not present at the event, which was open to the public. See photos below…

© Kelvin Bruce Lady Louise was seen smiling as she drove the carriage A small smile Lady Louise did flash the occasional smile as she made herself around the course. The royal wore a muted coat and even sported a tie.



© Kelvin Bruce Safety was prioritised Safety first The royal also wisely had a safety helmet as she took part in the competition.



© Kelvin Bruce The royal's parents are in Balmoral Lady Louise's companion Although Lady Louise wasn't joined by her parents or close friend, she did have a second driver with her for the event.



© Kelvin Bruce At one point, Louise even drove one-handed! Happy with the result The 21-year-old appeared to be happy with her result as she came to the end.



© Kelvin Bruce Louise competed in the event Hard at work We love this shot of the royal hard at work as she took on the course.



© Kelvin Bruce Louise will soon return to her studies Focused on the goal Lady Louise looked so focused as she took part in the event. The royal will soon be heading back to university.



Love of carriage driving

The daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh inherited her love of carriage driving from her late grandfather, Prince Philip. Philip first introduced the sport to Sandringham in 1982, aiming to bring his passion for carriage driving to one of his favourite royal residences, and he was regularly seen teaching Lady Louise when she was a teenager.

© Mark Cuthbert The late Duke of Edinburgh was a keen carriage driver

When Philip passed away in April 2021, he left her his polished dark green four-wheeled carriage and his Fell ponies, Balmoral Nevis and Notlaw Storm to Lady Louise. Back in 2019, the late Duke of Edinburgh was part of the crowd when Lady Louise finished in third place in the Private Driving Singles carriage drive at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.