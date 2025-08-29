Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lady Louise Windsor leaves Balmoral for carriage driving competition ahead of university return
Lady Louise Windsor is a professional when it comes to carriage driving and the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh showed off her skills in new photos

Lady Louise Windsor driving a carriage© Kelvin Bruce
Matthew Moore
Matthew MooreSenior Evening Writer
9 minutes ago
Lady Louise Windsor picked up Prince Philip's favourite hobby as the royal is known for her love of carriage driving. On Friday, the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh was seen in Essex as she competed in the National Carriage Driving Calendar. She wasn't joined by her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, who are likely with other members of the royal family as they spend time in Balmoral ahead of their return to their official duties.

Lady Louise was at the Ashfields Carriage and Polo Club where she was seen looking incredibly focused as she steered her carriage. Although at times the 21-year-old royal was seen cracking a smile, the rest of the time it was clear how much effort she was putting into the competition. It's believed that her close friend, Felix da Silva-Clamp, was not present at the event, which was open to the public. See photos below…

Lady Louise Windsor smiling as she drives a carriage© Kelvin Bruce

Lady Louise was seen smiling as she drove the carriage

A small smile

Lady Louise did flash the occasional smile as she made herself around the course. The royal wore a muted coat and even sported a tie.

Lady Louise Windsor riding in a carriage© Kelvin Bruce

Safety was prioritised

Safety first

The royal also wisely had a safety helmet as she took part in the competition.

Lady Louise Windsor and another person riding in a carriage© Kelvin Bruce

The royal's parents are in Balmoral

Lady Louise's companion

Although Lady Louise wasn't joined by her parents or close friend, she did have a second driver with her for the event.

Lady Louise Windsor smiling while driving a carriage© Kelvin Bruce

At one point, Louise even drove one-handed!

Happy with the result

The 21-year-old appeared to be happy with her result as she came to the end.

Side view of Lady Louise Windsor driving a carriage© Kelvin Bruce

Louise competed in the event

Hard at work

We love this shot of the royal hard at work as she took on the course.

Lady Louise Windsor riding a carriage© Kelvin Bruce

Louise will soon return to her studies

Focused on the goal

Lady Louise looked so focused as she took part in the event. The royal will soon be heading back to university.

Love of carriage driving

The daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh inherited her love of carriage driving from her late grandfather, Prince Philip. Philip first introduced the sport to Sandringham in 1982, aiming to bring his passion for carriage driving to one of his favourite royal residences, and he was regularly seen teaching Lady Louise when she was a teenager.

Prince Philip watched with pride as Lady Louise received third place © Mark Cuthbert
The late Duke of Edinburgh was a keen carriage driver

When Philip passed away in April 2021, he left her his polished dark green four-wheeled carriage and his Fell ponies, Balmoral Nevis and Notlaw Storm to Lady Louise. Back in 2019, the late Duke of Edinburgh was part of the crowd when Lady Louise finished in third place in the Private Driving Singles carriage drive at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

