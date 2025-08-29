Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lady Louise Windsor to return to university - where she and other European royals study
Subscribe
Lady Louise Windsor to return to university - where she and other European royals study

Lady Louise Windsor to return to university - where she and other European royals study

Belgium's Princess Elisabeth, Norway's Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Spain's Infanta Sofia are just some of the royals who study abroad

Lady Louise smiling in white dress and pink headband© James Veysey/Shutterstock
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
17 minutes ago
Share this:

Lady Louise Windsor, 21, is preparing to return to university for her fourth and final year at St Andrews in the coming weeks. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's daughter began an English degree at the university in Fife, Scotland in 2022.

She's since thrown herself into campus life, joining the St Andrews University Officers' Training Corps, and appearing in student productions as part of an amateur dramatics group. Unlike her cousin, Prince William, who is destined to be King one day, Lady Louise has far more choice around her future endeavours.

The youngster has reportedly expressed on her LinkedIn Page that she is interested in pursuing a career in the military, diplomacy or law. If she were to join the military, she will make history as the first female royal to serve since her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Lady Louise isn't the only royal who will be heading back to the classroom this September. Some of her European counterparts are resuming their degree courses, starting new studies or doing further military training. Find out below.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Meet the future Kings and Queens

1/6

Princess Catharina-Amalia in off-the-shoulder dress and graduation cap© RVD

Princess Catharina-Amalia completed her PPLE degree this summer

Princess Catharina-Amalia of The Netherlands

After completing a three-year degree in Politics, Psychology, Law, and Economics in July at the University of Amsterdam, the future queen will return to the faculty to take up a course in Dutch Law. Catharina-Amalia, 21, will also participate in the Defensity College training program for the next two academic years alongside her studies.

2/6

Princess Leonor receives the Gold Medal of Galicia 2025© Getty Images

Princess Leonor has completed her army and naval training

Princess Leonor of Spain

The future queen, 19, finished her naval training this summer, having completed a five-month voyage aboard the naval training ship, Juan Sebastián de Elcano, as part of the deployment. On 1 September, Leonor will begin her third and final year of her military training at San Javier Air Force Academy in Murcia. Her first year was spent with the General Military Academy in Zaragoza.

3/6

King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain were proud parents on the day© Shutterstock

Infanta Sofia at her graduation with King Felipe and Queen Letizia

Infanta Sofia of Spain

Leonor's younger sister, 18, graduated from UWC Atlantic College in Wales in May, having obtained her two-year International Baccalaureate diploma. In September, Sofia will study Politics and International Relations at Forward College, a course which will span three years and see the royal study in Lisbon, then Paris and finally Berlin.

4/6

Crown Prince Christian in military uniform with other trainees© Getty Images

Crown Prince Christian on the first week of his Lieutenant's training

Crown Prince Christian of Denmark

The Danish royal, 19, began his Lieutenant's training course at Antvorskov Barracks in Slagelse this month. He first began his military service with the Guard Hussar regiment at the barracks in February, which culminated in a strenuous four-day exercise, known as a REX-tour, in May. After graduating from high school last summer, Christian spent three months working on farms and conservation projects in East Africa.

5/6

princess ingrid alexandra smiling © Shutterstock

Princess Ingrid Alexandra is second in line to the Norwegian throne

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway

The Norwegian royal, 21, enrolled at the University of Sydney in Australia in August to begin a three-year degree course in social sciences. Prior to that, she completed 15 months of military training.

6/6

Princess Elisabeth with her diploma from Oxford University© Getty

Princess Elisabeth on the day of her graduation from Oxford

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium

The Belgian princess, 23, will continue her two-year master's degree in public policy at Harvard this autumn. It comes after a summer of uncertainty where the Trump administration attempted to block Harvard hosting international students. Elisabeth, who is heir to the Belgian throne, graduated from Lincoln College, Oxford University in July 2024, where she studied history and politics.

 

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More