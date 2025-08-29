Lady Louise Windsor to return to university - where she and other European royals study

Lady Louise Windsor, 21, is preparing to return to university for her fourth and final year at St Andrews in the coming weeks. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's daughter began an English degree at the university in Fife, Scotland in 2022.

She's since thrown herself into campus life, joining the St Andrews University Officers' Training Corps, and appearing in student productions as part of an amateur dramatics group. Unlike her cousin, Prince William, who is destined to be King one day, Lady Louise has far more choice around her future endeavours.

The youngster has reportedly expressed on her LinkedIn Page that she is interested in pursuing a career in the military, diplomacy or law. If she were to join the military, she will make history as the first female royal to serve since her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Lady Louise isn't the only royal who will be heading back to the classroom this September. Some of her European counterparts are resuming their degree courses, starting new studies or doing further military training. Find out below.

1/ 6 © RVD Princess Catharina-Amalia completed her PPLE degree this summer Princess Catharina-Amalia of The Netherlands After completing a three-year degree in Politics, Psychology, Law, and Economics in July at the University of Amsterdam, the future queen will return to the faculty to take up a course in Dutch Law. Catharina-Amalia, 21, will also participate in the Defensity College training program for the next two academic years alongside her studies.



2/ 6 © Getty Images Princess Leonor has completed her army and naval training Princess Leonor of Spain The future queen, 19, finished her naval training this summer, having completed a five-month voyage aboard the naval training ship, Juan Sebastián de Elcano, as part of the deployment. On 1 September, Leonor will begin her third and final year of her military training at San Javier Air Force Academy in Murcia. Her first year was spent with the General Military Academy in Zaragoza.



3/ 6 © Shutterstock Infanta Sofia at her graduation with King Felipe and Queen Letizia Infanta Sofia of Spain Leonor's younger sister, 18, graduated from UWC Atlantic College in Wales in May, having obtained her two-year International Baccalaureate diploma. In September, Sofia will study Politics and International Relations at Forward College, a course which will span three years and see the royal study in Lisbon, then Paris and finally Berlin.



4/ 6 © Getty Images Crown Prince Christian on the first week of his Lieutenant's training Crown Prince Christian of Denmark The Danish royal, 19, began his Lieutenant's training course at Antvorskov Barracks in Slagelse this month. He first began his military service with the Guard Hussar regiment at the barracks in February, which culminated in a strenuous four-day exercise, known as a REX-tour, in May. After graduating from high school last summer, Christian spent three months working on farms and conservation projects in East Africa.

5/ 6 © Shutterstock Princess Ingrid Alexandra is second in line to the Norwegian throne Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway The Norwegian royal, 21, enrolled at the University of Sydney in Australia in August to begin a three-year degree course in social sciences. Prior to that, she completed 15 months of military training.

6/ 6 © Getty Princess Elisabeth on the day of her graduation from Oxford Princess Elisabeth of Belgium The Belgian princess, 23, will continue her two-year master's degree in public policy at Harvard this autumn. It comes after a summer of uncertainty where the Trump administration attempted to block Harvard hosting international students. Elisabeth, who is heir to the Belgian throne, graduated from Lincoln College, Oxford University in July 2024, where she studied history and politics.