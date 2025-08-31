Exclusive photos: Lady Louise Windsor and rumoured boyfriend Felix grin as they make joint outing

Lady Louise Windsor is continuing to compete in the National Carriage Driving Championships at the Ashfields Carriage and Polo Club and on Saturday, she was joined by her rumoured boyfriend, Felix da Silva-Clamp. Felix had seemingly been absent from the first day, but was on hand to cheer on the royal as she managed to get herself into a bronze medal position ahead of the competition's final day, which will be on Sunday. Friday saw the dressage event, while Saturday was a marathon stage; the final stage will be the 'cones'.

Speaking to HELLO!, an onlooker described Felix's support for the royal with the student "cheering and clapping from the sidelines". They added that Felix "did a fist pump as she went through the water" and was "keen to see [Lady Louise] progress in the sport." Felix was also described as "protective" over his rumoured partner and that the duo had enjoyed a "nice lunch" together before the event.

On how the royal fared in the event, they said: "Lady Louise was elated, [she] broke into a lovely little grin afterwards. She's now lying in third place, just has the cones tomorrow." They continued: "They then watched the other competitors after Lady Louise's event. No security, [they were] just a couple of fans, cheering competitors on, noting what they do."

They described the pair as being "mindful" of showing overt expressions of love, but that people could "tell they're very close". In response to Lady Louise's parents, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, leaving the royal and Felix alone, the onlooker remarked: "[It's nice to see them] getting on with their lives without that parental influence."

© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce The duo enjoyed a meal before the day's events Before the event Ahead of the event, Lady Louise and Felix were seen grabbing some food and having a laugh together.



© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce The pair met at university So calm The pair's conversation flowed naturally and Lady Louise was totally at ease as she put her elbow behind her head.



© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce The pair are rumoured to be an item A little flustered? The royal looked a little bashful at one moment as she leaned closer to Felix.



© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce The pair had a fun day out Just chatting The pair were seen deep in conversation as they wandered around the course.



© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce Louise had a small nod to her parents Callback to home Although Lady Louise's parents weren't with her, she had a sweet nod to them. The royal was seen wearing a shirt from Bagshot Park, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's residence in Windsor.



© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce Lady Louise is always so fashionable Royal outfit Finishing off her look, the royal wore a cap, a pair of cream trousers and hiking boots, perfect for the rough terrain.



© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce Lady Louise is a keen carriage driver Competition girl The 21-year-old thrilled on the second day of the National Carriage Driving Championships as she sailed through the course.



© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce Felix could be seen cheering on the royal Felix's support Felix could be seen cheering Lady Louise from the background as she made her way through the wet and muddy track. Felix is the blurry figure in the white shirt and cap.



© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce Felix looked so proud of Lady Louise Supportive man Felix was seen filming Lady Louise's performance on Saturday. The royal will no doubt review the footage to see areas where she can improve, despite getting into an impressive third position.



© Kelvin Bruce/James Whatling Felix got excited Proud of Louise As Lady Louise progressed through the course, Felix made his passion known as he was seen fist-bumping.



© Kelvin Bruce/James Whatling The course got very wet The course

© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce Lady Louise was so happy! Happy with her performance Lady Louise was seen grinning as she finished the course.



© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce Louise picked up the sport from her late grandfather Huge smile Look just how impressed the royal was with her performance!



© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce Lady Louise and Felix later joined the crowd Cheering on the rest After Lady Louise competed in her event, they headed to watch more advanced competitors, cheering on some of the main players.



© Kelvin Bruce/James Whatling Lady Louise will no doubt have been keenly watching Taking notes As fans of the sport, the pair will no doubt have been taking notes of the other performances.



© Kelvin Bruce/James Whatling Lady Louise has a final event on Sunday End of the day At the end of the day's events, Louise and Felix were seen leaving together.



ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB