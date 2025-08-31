Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lady Louise Windsor and rumoured boyfriend Felix grin as they make joint outing – exclusive photos
Subscribe
Lady Louise Windsor and rumoured boyfriend Felix grin as they make joint outing – exclusive photos

Exclusive photos: Lady Louise Windsor and rumoured boyfriend Felix grin as they make joint outing

Lady Lousie Windsor was joined by her rumoured boyfriend, Felix da Silva-Clamp, as she competed in the second day at the Ashfields Carriage and Polo Club

Image
Lady Louise Windsor and Felix da-Silva Clamp smiling as they walk together© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce
Matthew Moore
Matthew MooreSenior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Lady Louise Windsor is continuing to compete in the National Carriage Driving Championships at the Ashfields Carriage and Polo Club and on Saturday, she was joined by her rumoured boyfriend, Felix da Silva-Clamp. Felix had seemingly been absent from the first day, but was on hand to cheer on the royal as she managed to get herself into a bronze medal position ahead of the competition's final day, which will be on Sunday. Friday saw the dressage event, while Saturday was a marathon stage; the final stage will be the 'cones'.

Speaking to HELLO!, an onlooker described Felix's support for the royal with the student "cheering and clapping from the sidelines". They added that Felix "did a fist pump as she went through the water" and was "keen to see [Lady Louise] progress in the sport." Felix was also described as "protective" over his rumoured partner and that the duo had enjoyed a "nice lunch" together before the event.

On how the royal fared in the event, they said: "Lady Louise was elated, [she] broke into a lovely little grin afterwards. She's now lying in third place, just has the cones tomorrow." They continued: "They then watched the other competitors after Lady Louise's event. No security, [they were] just a couple of fans, cheering competitors on, noting what they do."

They described the pair as being "mindful" of showing overt expressions of love, but that people could "tell they're very close". In response to Lady Louise's parents, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, leaving the royal and Felix alone, the onlooker remarked: "[It's nice to see them] getting on with their lives without that parental influence."

Lady Louise Windsor and Felix da Silva-Clamp smiling behind a hedge© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce

The duo enjoyed a meal before the day's events

Before the event

Ahead of the event, Lady Louise and Felix were seen grabbing some food and having a laugh together.

Lady Louise Windsor with her elbow by her head as she talks with Felix da Silva-Clamp© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce

The pair met at university

So calm

The pair's conversation flowed naturally and Lady Louise was totally at ease as she put her elbow behind her head.

Lady Louise Windsor smiling and leaning towards Felix da Silva-Clamp© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce

The pair are rumoured to be an item

A little flustered?

The royal looked a little bashful at one moment as she leaned closer to Felix.

Lady Louise Windsor and Felix da Silva-Clamp talking as they walk together© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce

The pair had a fun day out

Just chatting

The pair were seen deep in conversation as they wandered around the course.

Lady Louise Windsor walking with Felix da Silva-Clamp© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce

Louise had a small nod to her parents

Callback to home

Although Lady Louise's parents weren't with her, she had a sweet nod to them. The royal was seen wearing a shirt from Bagshot Park, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's residence in Windsor.

Lady Lousie Windsor with her hands in her pockets walking with Felix da Silva-Clamp© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce

Lady Louise is always so fashionable

Royal outfit

Finishing off her look, the royal wore a cap, a pair of cream trousers and hiking boots, perfect for the rough terrain.

Lady Louise Windsor carriage driving© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce

Lady Louise is a keen carriage driver

Competition girl

The 21-year-old thrilled on the second day of the National Carriage Driving Championships as she sailed through the course.

Felix's support© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce

Felix could be seen cheering on the royal

Felix's support

Felix could be seen cheering Lady Louise from the background as she made her way through the wet and muddy track. Felix is the blurry figure in the white shirt and cap.

Felix da Silva-Clamp filming on his phone behind a fence© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce

Felix looked so proud of Lady Louise

Supportive man

Felix was seen filming Lady Louise's performance on Saturday. The royal will no doubt review the footage to see areas where she can improve, despite getting into an impressive third position.

Felix da Silca-Clamp pumping his fist in the air© Kelvin Bruce/James Whatling

Felix got excited

Proud of Louise

As Lady Louise progressed through the course, Felix made his passion known as he was seen fist-bumping.

Lady Louise Windsor carriage driving through a water section© Kelvin Bruce/James Whatling

The course got very wet

The course

Lady Louise Windsor grinning hwile driving a carriage© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce

Lady Louise was so happy!

Happy with her performance

Lady Louise was seen grinning as she finished the course.

Lady Louise Windsor smiling after completing a course© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce

Louise picked up the sport from her late grandfather

Huge smile

Look just how impressed the royal was with her performance!

Lady Louise Windsor and Felix da Silva-Clamp in a crowd; Lady Louise carries a Coke can© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce

Lady Louise and Felix later joined the crowd

Cheering on the rest

After Lady Louise competed in her event, they headed to watch more advanced competitors, cheering on some of the main players.

Lady Louise Windsor and Felix da Silva-Clamp by wooden barriers watching a competition© Kelvin Bruce/James Whatling

Lady Louise will no doubt have been keenly watching

Taking notes

As fans of the sport, the pair will no doubt have been taking notes of the other performances.

Lady Louise Windsor twirls her hair as she leaves with Felix da Silva-Clamp© Kelvin Bruce/James Whatling

Lady Louise has a final event on Sunday

End of the day

At the end of the day's events, Louise and Felix were seen leaving together.

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

LISTEN: How the royals hosted Emmanuel Macron in style

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More