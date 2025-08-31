Exclusive photos: Lady Louise Windsor and rumoured boyfriend Felix grin as they make joint outing

Speaking to HELLO!, an onlooker described Felix's support for the royal with the student "cheering and clapping from the sidelines". They added that Felix "did a fist pump as she went through the water" and was "keen to see [Lady Louise] progress in the sport." Felix was also described as "protective" over his rumoured partner and that the duo had enjoyed a "nice lunch" together before the event.
On how the royal fared in the event, they said: "Lady Louise was elated, [she] broke into a lovely little grin afterwards. She's now lying in third place, just has the cones tomorrow." They continued: "They then watched the other competitors after Lady Louise's event. No security, [they were] just a couple of fans, cheering competitors on, noting what they do."
They described the pair as being "mindful" of showing overt expressions of love, but that people could "tell they're very close". In response to Lady Louise's parents, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, leaving the royal and Felix alone, the onlooker remarked: "[It's nice to see them] getting on with their lives without that parental influence."
The duo enjoyed a meal before the day's events
Before the event
Ahead of the event, Lady Louise and Felix were seen grabbing some food and having a laugh together.
The pair met at university
So calm
The pair's conversation flowed naturally and Lady Louise was totally at ease as she put her elbow behind her head.
The pair are rumoured to be an item
A little flustered?
The royal looked a little bashful at one moment as she leaned closer to Felix.
The pair had a fun day out
Just chatting
The pair were seen deep in conversation as they wandered around the course.
Louise had a small nod to her parents
Callback to home
Although Lady Louise's parents weren't with her, she had a sweet nod to them. The royal was seen wearing a shirt from Bagshot Park, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's residence in Windsor.
Lady Louise is always so fashionable
Royal outfit
Finishing off her look, the royal wore a cap, a pair of cream trousers and hiking boots, perfect for the rough terrain.
Lady Louise is a keen carriage driver
Competition girl
The 21-year-old thrilled on the second day of the National Carriage Driving Championships as she sailed through the course.
Felix could be seen cheering on the royal
Felix's support
Felix could be seen cheering Lady Louise from the background as she made her way through the wet and muddy track. Felix is the blurry figure in the white shirt and cap.
Felix looked so proud of Lady Louise
Supportive man
Felix was seen filming Lady Louise's performance on Saturday. The royal will no doubt review the footage to see areas where she can improve, despite getting into an impressive third position.
Felix got excited
Proud of Louise
As Lady Louise progressed through the course, Felix made his passion known as he was seen fist-bumping.
The course got very wet
The course
Lady Louise was so happy!
Happy with her performance
Lady Louise was seen grinning as she finished the course.
Louise picked up the sport from her late grandfather
Huge smile
Look just how impressed the royal was with her performance!
Lady Louise and Felix later joined the crowd
Cheering on the rest
After Lady Louise competed in her event, they headed to watch more advanced competitors, cheering on some of the main players.
Lady Louise will no doubt have been keenly watching
Taking notes
As fans of the sport, the pair will no doubt have been taking notes of the other performances.
Lady Louise has a final event on Sunday
End of the day
At the end of the day's events, Louise and Felix were seen leaving together.
