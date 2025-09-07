Prince William to mark the late Queen's anniversary with poignant outing

The Prince of Wales is set to embark on a solo engagement on Monday to mark the anniversary of the late Queen Elizabeth's death. The late monarch passed away on 8 September 2022, and so William, 43, will visit the National Federation of the Women's Institute (WI) in Sunningdale in her memory. The Women's Institute (or WI, as it is commonly known) is the largest women's organisation in the UK, and it is a space for women to come together and work towards making positive changes in their local communities, and in some instances, on a national or global level.

The Women's Institute has a poignant royal connection, which has prompted William to make this outing as his late grandmother was a member for 80 years. She joined the organisation in 1943 at the age of 17 and later served as the president of the Sandringham WI from 2003 until her death three years ago. During her life, Her late Majesty was an active member and would regularly attend the New Year meet.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Prince William will mark the third anniversary of the late Queen's passing

To mark her Platinum Jubilee in 2022, she even hosted a reception at Sandringham House for volunteer groups, pensioners, and fellow members. Speaking at the Women's Institute centenary annual general meeting in 2015, the late royal reflected on the impact of the WI. "In the modern world, the opportunities for women to give something of value to society are greater than ever, because, through their own efforts, they now play a much greater part in all areas of public life. Over the past 100 years, the W.I. has continued to grow and evolve with its members to stay relevant and forward-thinking," she said.

© Getty Images The late Queen was the president of the Sandringham branch of the WI

"In 2015, it continues to demonstrate that it can make a real difference to the lives of women of all ages and cultural backgrounds, in a spirit of friendship, cooperation and support." During his visit to the Sunningdale branch, which is not far from his home on the Windsor Home Park estate, William is set to meet with members from the village and across Berkshire to hear about the impact of the WI and how it gives opportunities for women to socialise, learn new skills and engage in community projects.

© Getty Images Elizabeth joined the WI in 1943

He will also hear from members about the importance of his late grandmother's involvement in the organisation and meet those who interacted and met with her during her reign. The outing comes after the prince headed to Sandy Park stadium in Exeter to watch the Welsh rugby team play against Fiji in the Women's World Cup. Simultaneously, his wife Kate headed to the Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium to watch England play Australia.