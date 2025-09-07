Will the Duchess of Kent's funeral reunite Prince William and Harry?

On Friday, the royal family shared the sad news of the death of the Duchess of Kent. Also known as Katharine Worsley, the late Duchess was the wife of Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, and was a beloved member of the family, attending both Prince Harry and Prince William's weddings. Though she did not attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022, or her funeral, nor the King's coronation in 2023, the Duchess was a constant in the lives of the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales when they were growing up, leading royal watchers to wonder if her funeral will see the estranged brothers reunite.

The Duchess of Kent's funeral

The Duchess is expected to have a Catholic funeral, reflecting her wishes (following her conversion to Catholicism in 1944, which made her the first member of the royal family to convert to the religion in more than 300 years). The date of the service will be announced in due course, and the ceremony will be the first Catholic funeral service held for a member of the royal family in modern British history.

© Getty Images The Duchess of Kent was a much-loved member of the royal family

Senior royals, including the King and Queen, are expected to attend the funeral, and members of the royal family and household staff will dress in black in honour of the Duchess during the mourning period, which will take place until and including the day of the Duchess' funeral.

Will Prince William and Prince Harry attend the funeral?

With senior royals expected to attend the late Duchess' funeral, it is likely that Prince William and Princess Kate will be in attendance. The couple released a heartfelt message following her passing, writing: "Our thoughts today are with The Duke of Kent and his family, particularly George, Helen and Nicholas. The Duchess worked tirelessly to help others and supported many causes, including through her love of music. She will be a much missed member of the family."

While Prince Harry has stepped down as a working senior royal, he is likely to pay his respects to the Duchess of Kent, especially since she was close to his mother, the late Princess Diana.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Diana, Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Kent were close - and Prince Harry likely has fond memories of the late Duchess too

Speaking of her bond with the late Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Kent told The Telegraph: "I was part-mentor, part-older sister to Diana, guiding her on minor matters of protocol and putting her at ease in a milieu where formality was prized above spontaneity. I understood the difficulties as well as the advantages, and we kept in touch through thick and thin. That is what friendship means. We shared a lot of laughter. She was great fun. I miss her."

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Prince Harry likely has fond memories of his mother's friend, the Duchess of Kent

Of Prince William and Harry, the Duchess continued: "[Her death] was very hard on William and Harry. I don't think people realise how very tough it is being in the public eye, especially at a time like this. But these boys have a lot of support and they will cope, as other children who lose their mothers cope. It is wonderful that their privacy is being respected at the moment."

© Getty Images Prince William and Prince Harry with the Duchess of Kent in 1999

As well as her friendship with his beloved mother, Prince Harry perhaps related to Duchess of Kent, as she relinquished her HRH title in favour of a more private life, as he and Meghan Markle have attempted. Meghan is unlikely to attend the funeral of the Duchess of Kent, generally preferring to avoid royal occasions in favour of caring for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in California.

HELLO! will report on further updates on the Duchess of Kent's funeral.