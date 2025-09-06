Prince William and Princess Kate step out separately to support rival rugby teams

Sport can be a divisive topic, and it looks as though even the Prince and Princess of Wales' household isn't immune from some friendly rivalry. The royal couple have both stepped out in support of the Women's Rugby World Cup on Saturday afternoon, but they are supporting rival teams 200 miles apart! Prince William was at Sandy Park stadium in Exeter watching Wales against Fiji meanwhile Princess Kate was at The American Express Stadium to support England as they face off with Australia. The prince is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) while the princess holds a similar position with the Rugby Football Union (RFU), so technically, their allegiances are in different camps!

© World Rugby via Getty Images William wore a black suit William's arrival William was the first to arrive for his match, as the Prince of Wales headed to Exeter to watch Wales take on Fiji. The royal was seen wearing a black suit for the match.

© World Rugby via Getty Images William spoke to officials Ahead of the match Before the match, the royal was seen chatting Alan Gilpin, the Chief Executive Officer of World Rugby, and Tony Rowe, the CEO and Chairman of Exeter Rugby Group PLC.

© AFP via Getty Images William goofed around All smiles The father-of-three was having the time of his life ahead of the match, laughing with other attendees.

© Getty Images It didn't go Wales's way A disappointing result Sadly, Wales crashed out of the tournament without a win to their name as they lost to Fiji in a close match. The final result was 28-25 to Fiji.

© AFP via Getty Images The Princess of Wales looked stunning in a black and cream outfit All smiles While her husband was out in Exeter, the Princess of Wales headed to Brighton in order to watch England take on Australia.

© Getty Images Kate showed off her new blonde locks Pre-match Kate spent the match with Jonathan Webb, the Vice-Chair of the Executive Board of World Rugby.

© AFP via Getty Images Kate cheered on the English team Applause for the girls Kate was seen applauding as members of the women's rugby team came out onto the pitch.

© Getty Images Kate had a whale of a time! A fun time! While William endured a loss from the Welsh team, Kate looked incredibly happy as England took a lead against Australia.

© Ryan Jenkinson / Kensington Palace William headed over Meeting the team Following the match, William headed to meet the team to console them following their match.

© Ryan Jenkinson / Kensington Palace William consoled a player A surprise hug It all got too much for one of the players, and William consoled them with a hug. How kind!

William and Kate's children's love for sport

The royals chose to leave their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at home this time, despite them all loving live sport and often making appearances. Prince George often watches Aston Villa and England football matches alongside his father and Princess Charlotte attended Wimbledon this year with her mum. Charlotte was even present when England's Lionesses roared to a 3-1 victory against Spain in the final of the UEFA Women's Euro tournament, to become two-time consecutive champs.

© Getty Images Prince George often attends football matches

Royal biographer Robert Jobson has told HELLO! that he believes it's the royal couple's passion for sport that's seen the children become fanatics too. "The Wales family are sport-mad and William and Catherine have clearly passed on their passion to their kids, so we've seen George and Charlotte popping up at major sporting events in a way we've not seen in previous generations of the royal family," he said.

© Getty Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Talking about Charlotte's future in the royal family, he said: "There is no rush for Charlotte to take on a royal role, but there will be roles to fill in future. We know that she's quite sporty and she likes her ballet, so I would have thought that she might eventually take on patronages relating to sports, like her parents, and dance, like her late grandmother Princess Diana."