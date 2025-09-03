Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal family LIVE: Princess Anne resumes royal duties after summer break
All of the latest royal news from Wednesday 3 September as the Princess Royal carries out engagements in Gloucester after time off

Princess Anne wearing feathered hat and red lipstick at palace garden party© Getty Images
Matthew MooreSenior Evening Writer
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
Rebecca LewisLos Angeles correspondent
Updated: 19 minutes ago
TODAY'S ROYAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Princess Royal resumes royal duties, visiting organisations in Gloucester.
  • Queen Mary to attend Carlsberg Foundation's Research Awards in Copenhagen.
Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
19m ago

What's coming up today?

Good morning, it's Matthew in the London office bringing you all of the latest royal news. 

Now that the summer break is over, the royals' autumn diaries are starting to fill up. 

The Princess Royal will resume her royal duties today - after celebrating her milestone 75th birthday.

Anne will be in Gloucester to open Blackbridge Charitable Community Benefit Society Community and Sports Hub, and to visit Freemans Event Partners on the occasion of their 50th Anniversary, as well as Gloucestershire Engineering Training Higher Education Facility Unit.

Stay tuned for pictures when they come in!

