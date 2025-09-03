Royal family LIVE: Princess Anne resumes royal duties after summer break

Good morning, it's Matthew in the London office bringing you all of the latest royal news.

Now that the summer break is over, the royals' autumn diaries are starting to fill up.

The Princess Royal will resume her royal duties today - after celebrating her milestone 75th birthday.

Anne will be in Gloucester to open Blackbridge Charitable Community Benefit Society Community and Sports Hub, and to visit Freemans Event Partners on the occasion of their 50th Anniversary, as well as Gloucestershire Engineering Training Higher Education Facility Unit.

Stay tuned for pictures when they come in!