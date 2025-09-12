The Princess of Wales warmly embraces Prince George's godfather in emotional reunion

The Princess of Wales was all smiles as she was reunited with a familiar and much-loved face during a royal engagement in Suffolk on Thursday. Princess Kate, 43, was greeted by Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk and a long-time family friend, who also happens to be Prince George's godfather. In a sweet moment captured on camera, Kate warmly embraced Jamie in a hug, clearly delighted to see him. As the former Principal Private Secretary to both Prince William and Prince Harry, the former British Army officer has been a key figure in the lives of the royal brothers for many years.

The reunion took place as the Princess arrived at the Suffolk Silk Mills in Sudbury, the first of her two engagements to celebrate the unique skill and craftsmanship of British textile manufacturers. During the visit, the Princess showed her dedication to the cause, staying for longer than had been scheduled to speak with staff and schoolchildren who had gathered outside to greet her.

Later in the day, the Princess of Wales continued her tour in Kent, where she visited Marina Mill in Cuxton, a family-run business that specialises in hand-designed and screen-printed furnishing fabrics. The two engagements highlighted her passion for the UK's creative industries and her desire to showcase the rich heritage of British craftsmanship.

Prince George's godfather

Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton was among the chosen few of Prince William and Kate's close family and friends to be given the privileged role. He joined Prince William's cousin Zara Phillips - the only member of their two families given the honour - and Julia Samuel, who was a close friend of William's mother, Princess Diana.

The seven-strong list also included William van Cutsem, the son of King Charles' late friend Hugh van Cutsem, and the couple's university friends Oliver Baker, Kate's childhood friend Emilia Jardine-Paterson, and the Duke of Westminster.

His important role

Jamie stepped down as Private Secretary back in 2013. He had been a constant presence at Prince William and Kate's side, helping them plan everything from their wedding to overseas tours. The Eton-educated secretary has had a long relationship with the royals.

He served as equerry to the Queen Mother from 1984 to 1986, assisting in the care of her beloved horses, and was made a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order in 2013.