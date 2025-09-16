Why Prince Edward was absent from the Duchess of Kent's funeral

The royal family came together to bid farewell to the Duchess of Kent, whose funeral took place at Westminster Cathedral on Tuesday. Katharine, the wife of the late Queen's cousin, the Duke of Kent, passed away peacefully at home on 4 September, surrounded by her family.

Her funeral was a moment of historic significance, marking the first Catholic funeral service for a member of the royal family in modern times. Senior royals gathered in London to pay their respects - but many noticed the absence of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Why Prince Edward could not attend

Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Edward, representing the King, had travelled overseas ahead of the funeral. The Duke of Edinburgh was in Papua New Guinea from 14 September, attending celebrations for the nation's 50th anniversary of independence from Australia. He is expected to stay there till Wednesday. Prince Edward will then be joined by wife Sophie, when they travel to Japan from 18–22 September.

© Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh attended the funeral without her husband, Prince Edward

The royal couple are set to take part in engagements celebrating the strong ties between the UK and Japan. Due to this commitment, Edward and Sophie will therefore miss US President Donald Trump's state visit to the UK from 17 to 19 September. The King and Queen will host the President and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle during their visit, and usually many of the senior royals are involved in state visits. Prince Edward's wife, the Duchess of Edinburgh, did, however, join her fellow royal family members to remember the late Duchess of Kent, stepping out at Westminster Cathedral alongside Katharine's sister Princess Alexandra and her granddaughters, Lady Amelia and Lady Marina Windsor. The Duke and Duchess of York were also in attendance, as were the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Anne, joined by her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence. Sophie wore a mbre ensemble featuring a black dress featuring a round neckline, dropped hem skirt, and long sleeves, which she paired with a tasteful diamond brooch.

Edward and Sophie's trip to Japan

During their visit to Japan, Edward and Sophie will visit the UK and Japanese Pavilions at EXPO 2025, Osaka, Kansai. As Japan's largest international event this decade, the aim is to bring together people and innovations from around the world to address global issues. While the Duke has previously visited Japan in 2004, 1998 and 1996, this will mark the Duchess' first official trip.

The Duchess of Kent's moving proceedings

Commemorations honouring the Duchess of Kent's life began on Monday evening, with a private vigil for her closest friends and family. This was followed by a ceremony at Westminster Cathedral on Tuesday for the Vigil for the Deceased with Rite of Reception and Vespers for the Dead. The Duchess was then moved to Windsor, to be laid to rest at the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore.