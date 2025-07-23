Royal Family LIVE: Princess Anne visits Yorkshire, Prince Edward in Cardiff and more updates

Good morning and welcome back to HELLO!'s live royal blog! We're set for another packed day across the UK, with members of the royal family undertaking a variety of important duties.

First up, Princess Anne has a full itinerary in Yorkshire today. The royal will begin by officially opening Horatio's Garden at The Princess Royal Spinal Cord Injuries Centre, a truly special initiative.

Following this, she's set to visit cutting-edge technology at LabLogic Systems Ltd and immerse herself in local tradition with a stop at Hendersons Relish in Sheffield. Later, the Princess Royal will also mark a significant milestone, visiting the Rotherham and District Citizens Advice Bureau on its 60th anniversary.

Meanwhile, Prince Edward will be busy in Wales. He is due to visit UCAN Productions at the School of Optometry and Vision Sciences at Cardiff University before a visit to the iconic Wales Millennium Centre, a hub for arts and culture.

Capping off his engagements, the Duke of Edinburgh will attend the British and Irish Para Badminton International at Sports Wales International Centre, demonstrating his keen support for disability sports.




