Royal family LIVE: Princess Anne and the Duke of Edinburgh lead engagements
Updated57m ago

Royal news from Friday 12 September as the Prince Edward presents to the Royal Dragoon Guards while Princess Anne attends the International Sheep Dog Trials

Prince Edward and Princess Anne© Getty Images
Josh Osman
Danielle Stacey
Updated: 57 minutes ago
TODAY'S ROYAL AGENDA

  • Duke of Edinburgh as Colonel-in-Chief will present a New Standard to the Royal Dragoon Guards at Battlesbury Barracks, Warminster.
  • Princess Anne as Patron of International Sheep Dog Society will attend the International Sheep Dog Trials in Wrexham. As Patron of the British Equine Veterinary Association, she will also attend the 2025 Congress and Lunch at the International Convention Centre, Birmingham.
57m ago

Good morning!

Wrapping up a very busy week for the royals, we have another Friday full of expected engagements — so stay tuned!

The Duke of Edinburgh is set to present a new Standard to the Royal Dragoon Guards at Battlesbury Barracks in Warminster.

Meanwhile, the ever-hardworking Princess Anne will attend the International Sheep Dog Trials in Wrexham, in her role as Patron of the International Sheep Dog Society.

Later in the day, as Patron of the British Equine Veterinary Association, the Princess will also attend the 2025 Congress and Lunch at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham.

