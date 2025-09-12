Royal family LIVE: Princess Anne and the Duke of Edinburgh lead engagements

Wrapping up a very busy week for the royals, we have another Friday full of expected engagements — so stay tuned!



The Duke of Edinburgh is set to present a new Standard to the Royal Dragoon Guards at Battlesbury Barracks in Warminster.

Meanwhile, the ever-hardworking Princess Anne will attend the International Sheep Dog Trials in Wrexham, in her role as Patron of the International Sheep Dog Society.

Later in the day, as Patron of the British Equine Veterinary Association, the Princess will also attend the 2025 Congress and Lunch at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham.