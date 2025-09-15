Why Prince Harry will miss the Duchess of Kent's funeral

It appears Prince Harry will miss the Duchess of Kent's funeral on Tuesday. After an eventful four-day visit to the UK and a trip to Ukraine, Prince Harry seems to be back home in California in time to celebrate his 41st birthday. His wife, the Duchess of Sussex, took to Instagram to share a picture of herself pouring a glass of her brand's 2024 Napa Valley Rosé with a sweet update. "When your beau is back in town…," she wrote alongside the photo, confirming that the Duke had indeed made it home in time for birthday celebrations with his wife and two children, Archie and Lilibet.

The Duke's return to his home in California comes days before the Duchess of Kent's funeral. Katharine Worsley, who was the wife of the late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, the Duke of Kent, died aged 92 at her Kensington Palace home on 4 September.

"The Duke of Sussex has sent condolences privately to the Duchess of Kent's family following her death. With his UK and Ukraine trip combined, Prince Harry will have spent quite a bit of time away from Meghan and their children, so no doubt, he will want to get back to California to be reunited with his family – and in time for his 41st birthday on Monday," HELLO!'s royal reporter, Danielle Stacey explains.

The Duchess of Kent's funeral

On Monday, the eve of the Duchess's Catholic funeral, the royal hearse will transport her coffin from Kensington Palace to Westminster Cathedral for a private vigil. The hearse will be preceded by a piper from The Royal Dragoon guards, of which Katharine was Deputy Colonel-in-Chief since the regiment's inception in 1992. The Duchess of Kent's immediate family will be in attendance at the private vigil, which will likely include the Duke of Kent, 89.

The coffin will rest overnight in the Chapel of the Blessed Virgin Mary before the requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service, takes place on Monday. The palace has confirmed that the King and Queen and members of the royal family will join the Duke of Kent and members of the Duchess's family at the service.

"The Requiem Mass will be conducted by The Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, with additional participation by Bishop James Curry, Auxiliary Bishop of Westminster, and the Dean of Windsor. Following the Mass, the coffin will be taken by hearse to the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore, Windsor," the palace confirmed in a statement.