Relive the Duchess of Kent's history-making wedding with Prince Edward - photos

The Duchess of Kent is being laid to rest on Tuesday following her passing at the age of 92 on 4 September. One of the days of her life that will be remembered most fondly by not only those closest to her, but by royal fans across the world, is her fairytale wedding day to Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, on 8 June 1961. The pair, who were married from that day until the Duchess' passing, met in 1956, when Edward was based with his regiment, the Royal Scots Greys, at Catterick Garrison near Katharine's ancestral family home, Hovingham Hall in York.

With her father, Sir William Worsley, 4th Baronet, being a prominent social figure, Katharine was introduced to her future husband, with whom she went on to have three children, at a private party. Their engagement was announced in March 1961, and they were married at York Minster just three months later. "Funerals often see friends and family members revisit and celebrate happy memories from their loved one's life," HELLO!'s Lifestyle Editor and resident weddings expert, Nichola Murphy, says. "In the case of the Duchess of Kent, she also has thousands of royal fans across the world remembering iconic moments from her life - and we can’t think of a better one than her enduring love story, including her breathtaking royal wedding, with Prince Edward in 1961." Join HELLO! in revisiting their special day…

The venue © PA Images via Getty Images The Duke of Kent and his bride, Katharine Worsley were seen kneeling in front of the altar in York Minster The couple were married at York Minster, as not only had Katharine grown up in the area, but she considered herself a proud Yorkshirewoman, and was later awarded the Honorary Freedom of the City of York in 1989. The ceremony, which took place in front of 2000 people, was televised as it was conducted by Michael Ramsey, Archbishop of York, while Eric Milner-White, the Dean of York at the time, presided over the service. The chosen venue, though of personal importance to the bride, defied modern royal tradition as it was the first royal wedding held in York Minster since Edward III married Philippa of Hainault in 1328.

The guest list © PA Images via Getty Images The new Duchess of Kent perfected her curtsy before the big day Seeing as Prince Edward is the first cousin of the late Queen, it is hardly surprising that the wedding boasted a royally-studded guest list. While Edward's father, Prince George, had passed away in 1942 following an aviation accident, the groom's mother, Princess Marina, sister Princess Alexandra, and brother Prince Michael were in attendance, as well as the late Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip, as well as King Charles, Princess Anne, and Princess Margaret. The bride's parents and three brothers were also there.

© Getty Royals flew in from around Europe to mark the occasion The wedding also saw Prince Edward's royal relatives from across Europe fly over to the UK for the occasion. Joining the British royals were King Harald of Norway, Princess Irene of the Netherlands, Queen Margrethe of Denmark, King Constantine of Greece, and Queen Sofia of Spain. Other notable guests include Noel Coward, the iconic British playwright, and Hollywood actor Douglas Fairbanks Jr.

The gown © PA Images via Getty Images Holding her bouquet of roses, Katharine Worsley left her Hovingham Hall home for York Minster The bride looked simply radiant on her wedding day in a gorgeous full-length gown by John Cavanagh. It was made of 237 yards of French-made diaphanous white silk gauze and featured a 15-foot train, as well as a round neckline, fitted bodice, and full skirt. There were concerns at the time that the dress would be too difficult to move in, but Katharine proved naysayers wrong, practicing her curtsy several times so she got it perfect in front of Queen Elizabeth on the day. Perhaps the most captivating part of her look was how she secured her white tulle veil with the diamond bandeau tiara belonging to the groom's late grandmother, Queen Mary of Teck. "Personally, I can't help but have the image of the Duchess of Kent's official wedding photos etched into my memory. Her sweeping 15-foot wedding dress trailing in front of her as she smiled alongside a young Princess Anne, who was acting as her bridesmaid, in a floral headpiece, will forever go down in history," HELLO!'s Nichola Murphy adds.



The bridal party © PA Images via Getty Images The pageboys included William Worsley, Edward Becket, and Simon Hay, while the bridesmaids were Katherine Ashley Cooper, Diana Worsley, Sandra Butter, Joanna Fitzroy, the Hon. Jane Spencer, Emily Briggs and Willa Worsley. As far as Katharine's bridal party was concerned, she wasn't afraid to go big. Her eight bridesmaids were Princess Anne, The Hon. Jane Spencer, Sandra Butter, Joanna FitzRoy, Willa Worsley, Diana Worsley, Katherine Ashley-Cooper, and Emily Briggs. Meanwhile, the page boys were William Worsley, Edward Beckett, and Simon Hay. The groom's brother, Prince Michael, was his best man.

The finer details © Getty Members of the royal family watched on as the Duchess of Kent walked down the aisle Every detail was thought of ahead of their special day, including a poignant choice in music and flowers. Katharine's bridal bouquet and the flowers decorating the cathedral, designed by Pulbrook & Gould, featured white roses to nod to the traditional White Rose of York. Meanwhile, Katharine walked down the aisle to the hymn 'O Praise Ye the Lord! Sing Praise in the Height' while the newlyweds left to Widor's 'Toccata' from Symphony for Organ No. 5.