Exclusive: Prince Harry hints at real motive behind future UK return after 5 years' absence

Prince Harry has dropped his biggest hint yet that he’s planning to return to the UK in future – and his young children Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, could be the reason behind the move. Speaking to Joss Stone at the WellChild Awards in London last week, the Duke of Sussex candidly detailed his love of the "community" spirit in the UK compared to the States, and spoke highly of the education system.

Behind the scenes at the 20th annual WellChild awards, the Duke caught up with celebrity guests and performers, including Joss, who introduced him to her three-month-old daughter Nalima. She told HELLO!: "It was really sweet to see him after all these years. Harry was so lovely with Nalima – even though she slept through the whole thing! I will be sure to tell her that when she was two months old a prince cooed over her and said she was beautiful.

"He joked about me having four children, saying it’s 'two too many,' or maybe it wasn’t a joke! He also asked about how we were settling back in and was genuinely interested in our move home. He’s just very warm and down to earth, as always. Maybe Harry will move back too. That would be nice." Joss said she had discussed her move back to the UK with the Duke, adding: "He was saying how wonderful the schools are here and how important community is for children. It was nice to share that with him because it’s exactly why we felt drawn to come back – for the kids to grow up surrounded by family, friends, and a strong sense of belonging and most importantly in a safe environment."

Olive branch

© Instagram Prince Harry has hinted he misses the 'community' and amazing schools in the UK (pictured with children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet and wife Meghan Markle)

It seems the royal, who turns 41 today, could be planning a big move back to his homeland in the future, especially in light of his face-to-face meeting with father King Charles at Clarence House last week, with all signs pointing to a reconciliation down the line. The meeting had been "under consideration" for some time, HELLO! understands, and the Duke joined his father for a private tea, exiting the royal residence just 54 minutes after he was pictured arriving. "He would like a relationship with his father. There's no doubt about that," says a source who has known Harry for many years.

© Getty Images The Duke of Sussex made the admission during the 20th annual WellChild awards while talking to Joss Stone

HELLO! chats with Harry

We were able to quiz Harry, who has been patron of WellChild for 17 years, about his charity work on the night and the royal shared why it means so much to him. "I think that for so many people, helping other people helps you as well," he told us. "And it's really important for perspective… I personally get so much out of helping other people and certainly that's what I'll be teaching my kids and hopefully everybody else does as well."

He also opened up about his family life with wife Meghan Markle and the indescribable love they have for their children. "Once you become a parent yourself, everything changes," he said. "It's emotional enough, not being a parent and seeing what these families go through. But then when you have your own kids, when you're expecting your own kids, that's when it really hits you. I remember one of these years, I choked up on stage, and that was exactly it: I am so grateful to have healthy kids,” the royal told us.

HELLO! quizzed Harry about his charity work and the driving force behind it

