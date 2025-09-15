Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal family LIVE: Prince Harry celebrates 41st birthday
Celebrations for the Sussexes and the eve of the Duchess of Kent's funeral - all of the royal news from Monday 15 September

Prince Harry smiling at WellChild Awards 2025© Getty Images
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
Georgia WeirWriter
Kate ThomasWebsite Editor
2 minutes ago
TODAY'S BIGGEST ROYAL STORIES

  • Prince Harry celebrates 41st birthday
  • Queen Letizia of Spain turns 53, and Prince Daniel of Sweden turns 52
  • Duchess of Kent's coffin to be taken by hearse to Westminster Cathedral
Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
7m

Good morning

Hello! Today's a popular day for royal birthdays as the Duke of Sussex celebrates his 41st birthday, Queen Letizia of Spain turns 53 and Prince Daniel of Sweden is 52.

We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for any tributes or new photographs on social media today - we're sure Meghan, Archie and Lilibet will be making a fuss of Harry! 

Stay tuned.

