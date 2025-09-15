Meghan Markle celebrates Prince Harry's much awaited return with sweet update ahead of special milestone

Meghan Markle is celebrating her husband Prince Harry's much awaited return in style! The duchess took to Instagram to share a picture of herself pouring a glass of her brand's 2024 Napa Valley Rosé with a sweet update. "When your beau is back in town…," she wrote alongside the photo.

Prince Harry is due to return to his home in California where he resides with the former Suits actress and their two children Archie and Lilibet ahead of his 41st birthday on Monday, September 15. He recently has been overseas to the Ukraine and earlier to visit his father King Charles for a long awaited reunion.

He told The Guardian that he "had to check with my wife [Meghan] and the British government to make sure it was okay. Then the official invitation came."

Sunshine, rosé, and reunion

"We cannot stop the war but what we can do is do everything we can to help the recovery process," Harry told the publication while on an overnight train to Kyiv.

"We can continue to humanise the people involved in this war and what they are going through. We have to keep it in the forefront of people’s minds. I hope this trip will help to bring it home to people because it’s easy to become desensitised to what has been going on," he added.

His trip comes after spending several days in the UK, where he reunited with his father, King Charles, for their first face-to-face meeting in 19 months.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the pair met for a 'private tea' at Clarence House on Wednesday evening at 17.20pm when Prince Harry was captured arriving by car at Charles's London residence.

Harry left Clarence House at 18.14pm, roughly an hour after his arrival. He was driven out in a black car and is expected to attend an Invictus Games-related event this evening.

Harry last saw his father for a 45-minute meeting at Clarence House in February 2024, when he made a transatlantic dash from his Californian home to the UK upon receiving the news of Charles' cancer diagnosis.

As well as his meeting with his father, during his four-day visit to the UK, Harry attended the Wellchild Awards, visited the Community Recording Studio in Nottingham, and made a special appearance at the Diana Award, the charity he shares with his brother Prince William, among other meaningful visits.

His spokesperson suggested that the visit had gone well, saying: "He's obviously loved being back in the UK, catching up with old friends, colleagues and just generally being able to support the incredible work of the causes that mean so much to him."

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Harry opened up about parenthood saying: "I think once you become a parent yourself, everything changes. It's emotional enough not being a parent and seeing what these families go through, but then when you have your own kids or when you're expecting your own kids, that's when it really hits you." Recalling the moving moment when he welled up at the 2018 WellChild Awards, when he and Meghan were expecting their firstborn, Archie, he adds: "And I remember one of these years, I choked up on stage, and that was exactly it. I am so grateful to have healthy kids."