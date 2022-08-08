Princess Diana's bodyguard reveals how William and Harry are raising children in same fun way they were brought up

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Diana's bodyguard Ken Wharfe has revealed how Prince William and Prince Harry are looking to their own fun childhood as an inspiration for raising their own children.

Writing exclusively in this week's issue of HELLO!, Ken – who has teamed up with author Ros Coward to write Diana: Remembering the Princess ahead of her 25th death anniversary this month – looks back on the idyllic upbringing Diana gave her sons, and how she tried to instil a sense of normalcy in them.

"Although the boys had nannies, she was a hands-on mum and was always with them in their nursery or bringing them down to the kitchen for breakfast," Ken, who worked with Diana from 1988 to 1993, writes.

"They were allowed to have their friends for sleepovers and she'd let them bring them on holidays, too… She took them to Thorpe Park – where they had to queue for the rides like everyone else – a London bus and the underground, and to burger bars and restaurants such as Bill Wyman's Sticky Fingers.

"She was a hands-on mum and was always with them," Ken writes

"She even took the boys to M&S to buy William's favourite sausages, which they found exciting, but Charles couldn't understand because they had the finest chefs at Kensington Palace."

Ken added: "Harry and William remember their childhood with great fondness and appear to be drawing on the experiences Diana gave them to shape the upbringing of their own children. George, Charlotte and Louis are being educated in the same way as William, and all three of them could be seen enjoying the music at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert.

"They enjoy bucket-and-spade family fun on the beaches in Norfolk – while Harry and Meghan have been spotted taking Archie and the family dog for walks on the beach near their home in California."

