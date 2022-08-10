Princess Diana's bodyguard reveals how she would have dealt with William and Harry's rift

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Diana would have helped her sons Prince William and Prince Harry solve their issues, her former bodyguard Ken Wharfe has revealed in this week's issue of HELLO!

Writing exclusively for the publication, Ken – who has teamed up with author Ros Coward to release Diana: Remembering the Princess ahead of her 25th death anniversary this month – reflected on how the mum-of-two would have dealt with her sons' differences.

SEE: Royal teenagers! 14 photos of Princes and Princesses in their younger years

"Her desire was to make things better for people who needed help," Ken writes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry shares emotional video on what would have been Princess Diana's 61st birthday

"As for the rift between William and Harry; when two siblings fight there's usually a close relative to give advice and Diana would have taken on that role. She would have understood the problems that have been raised and helped her boys solve them, while giving Harry the advice he seems to lack right now."

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie looked adorable on playdate with George, Charlotte and Louis

SHOP: HELLO! celebrates Princess Diana with new T-shirt collection

Ken added: "There's no doubt she would have enjoyed the relationships they have with their wives, and loved spending time with her five grandchildren."

William and Harry reunited for Princess Diana's statue unveiling in July 2021

The royal bodyguard dedicated 16 years of service to the royal family, working specifically with Diana from 1988 to 1993, the five most turbulent years of her marriage to Prince Charles.

As her 25th death anniversary approaches, Ken also reflected: "There was no one quite like Diana. She is without doubt the most charismatic person I've ever met within the royal family. Throughout my time with her, I witnessed the good she did, the challenges she faced, her compassion and generosity.

Diana, Remembering the Princess, £17.60, Amazon

"My primary role was to protect her, but I was also there when she needed reassurance, the odd piece of advice and even a comforting hug.

"This personal touch was unlike anything I'd experienced during my 16 years of service to the royal family, but it was the way Diana worked and, for the first time in my life, I learnt how important it is to listen."

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale on Monday. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.