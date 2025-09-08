Prince Harry admits 'everything changes' once you have kids as he opens up in exclusive interview

The Duke of Sussex opened up about parenthood, admitting "everything changes" as he spoke exclusively to HELLO! at the WellChild Awards in London on Monday night – his first public appearance in the UK since April. Prince Harry, 40, who is father to Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, flew in from California for the annual charity awards, of which he has been patron for the last 17 years.

"I think once you become a parent yourself, everything changes," Harry tells HELLO!. "It's emotional enough not being a parent and seeing what these families go through, but then when you have your own kids or when you're expecting your own kids, that's when it really hits you."

Recalling the moving moment when he welled up at the 2018 Awards, when he and his wife, Meghan, were expecting their firstborn, Archie, he adds: "And I remember one of these years, I choked up on stage, and that was exactly it. I am so grateful to have healthy kids."

WellChild, the national charity for seriously ill children, shines a light on the remarkable resilience and heroic qualities of children and young people living with complex medical needs and honour the dedication of those around them who go the extra mile to help these children thrive.

Harry met with the young winners and their families ahead of the ceremony at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, before later presenting six-year-old Esmée Mcglinchey with the Inspirational Child 4-6 Award.

© Getty Images Harry presenting the Inspirational Child 4-6 award to six-year-old Esmee

© Getty Images Harry paid tribute to the young winners at the awards

Speaking on stage at the glittering awards, in association with GSK, the Duke paid tribute to winners as a "beacon of hope and inspiration". He added: "While we reflect on 20 years of these awards, the truth is that you are the story. You are the reason we gather here. Each of you is a beacon of hope and inspiration, not just to those in this room, but to the nation. Keep fighting. Keep smiling. And above all, keep showing us what strength, courage and joy really look like."

© Getty Images Harry posed for a group photo with the winners onstage

Harry is making a rare trip to the UK to carry out a string of charity and other engagements, and began his visit by commemorating the third anniversary of the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, by laying flowers at her resting place at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.