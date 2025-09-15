Meghan wishes Prince Harry a happy birthday with unearthed snap

Meghan Markle has posted a sweet birthday tribute to Prince Harry on his 41st birthday. Taking to her Instagram, the Duchess of Sussex posted a picture of her husband wearing a green flying uniform. "Oh hi, Birthday Boy," Meghan simply captioned the picture. The photo dates back to 2015, when Harry flew in a Spitfire plane to mark the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Britain. The event saw the largest gathering of Battle of Britain aircraft since the Second World War.

The anniversary took place on the prince's 31st birthday and saw a total of 33 Spitfires, Hurricanes and Bristol Blenheim bombers flying from Goodwood Aerodrome in West Sussex before dispersing across old airfields over the southern region of England. At the time, the Prince was due to have a seat in one of four two-seater Spitfires taking part in the flypast.

However, when one of the vintage aircraft developed mechanical problems, he gallantly gave up his place to 95-year-old Tom Neil. Tom was an ex-wing commander and Battle of Britain Hurricane and Spitfire pilot; the Duke wanted to make sure the veteran would still be able to take part in the flyover.

The Prince, who is now celebrating is 41st birthday is likely celebrating the special day alongside his wife and his two children, Archie and Lilibet after Meghan posted a snap to her Instagram of two wine glasses. "When your beau is back in town…," she wrote alongside the photo. In the lead up to his birthday, Harry spent four days in the UK where he met with various charities and reunited with his father, King Charles, at Clarence House.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the pair met for a "private tea" at the residence on Wednesday evening at 17.20pm when Prince Harry was captured arriving by car at Charles's London residence. Harry left Clarence House at 18.14pm, roughly an hour after his arrival. He was driven out in a black car and is expected to attend an Invictus Games-related event this evening.

© WireImage The Prince is back home celebrating his birthday after spending four days in the UK and making a surprise visit to Ukraine

After his four-day stint in the UK, the Prince headed to Kyiv for a surprise visit. On the way there, he said he wanted to do "everything possible" to help the recovery of injured military staff. Harry travelled to Kyiv with a team from his Invictus Games Foundation - his organisation dedicated to the rehabilitation of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women - following an invitation from the Ukrainian government.