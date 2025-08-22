How Prince Archie inspired Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Netflix venture

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have more Netflix shows in the pipeline, amid their renewed first-look partnership with the streaming platform, and one of them appears to have been inspired by their son, Prince Archie.

It was revealed earlier this month with the announcement that Prince Harry and Meghan have produced a new documentary-short film called Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within, which will air on the platform later this year.

Filmed in Uganda's Maska region, it will tell the story one-of-a-kind community where orphaned children have become YouTube sensations thanks to their viral dance routines.

HELLO! understands Harry and Meghan do not appear in the documentary and they are not thought to have travelled to Uganda.

However, it's been revealed that the Sussexes' became aware of the Masaka Kids during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"They would watch the videos regularly with Archie at home," a spokesman for the couple told The Telegraph. "So, they were already admirers of the organisation before the film project came to them in 2023."

Director David Lopez got to know the children over several visits to Uganda and has partnered with Ugandan film-maker Moses Bwayo and Campfire Studios on the film.

Harry, Meghan and Chanel Psynik are listed as producers for Archewell Productions on the documentary.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix projects With Love, Meghan Season 2: Debuting on Netflix later this month, this season will feature Meghan welcoming celebrity chefs, artists, and friends for hands-on adventures, cooking challenges, and DIY projects. With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration: A new holiday special episode of With Love, Meghan is set to premiere on Netflix this December, featuring family holiday celebrations, feasts and gift crafting. Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within: A new documentary-short film, debuting on Netflix later this year, from Campfire Studios in association with Wontanara Productions and Archewell Productions. It will explore an orphanage in Uganda's Masaka region, where orphaned children find joy and healing through dance. Feature adaptation of Meet Me At The Lake: Archewell Productions is in active development on a romantic drama film based on Carley Fortune's bestselling novel, which follows a decade-spanning love story. Expansion of Meghan's As ever brand: Meghan's lifestyle brand, launched in April, will continue to expand into new product categories, developed in partnership with Netflix

Life in Montecito

The Sussexes' children, Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, are growing up privately in California, but the youngsters have featured on Meghan's Instagram account since she made her return to social media at the start of the year.

The Duchess has shared insights into the family's themed breakfasts, Fourth of July celebrations, as well as enjoying home cooking, baking and time in their sprawling garden.

© Instagram Cuddles with their mum

The family-of-four also took a trip to Disneyland in Florida for Lilibet's fourth birthday in June.

The montage featured a clip of Archie and Lilibet meeting Disney princess Elsa, from the film Frozen.

© Instagram Prince Harry, Meghan and their children at Disneyland

Meghan also sported a Minnie Mouse hat in some of the snaps featured in the video, while another image showed a two-tier Little Mermaid-themed birthday cake for Lilibet.

The Duchess captioned the video: "Thank you @disneyland for giving our family two days of pure joy!"