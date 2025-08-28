LIVE: Prince Harry to return to the UK as King Frederik concludes tour with Queen Mary

- King Frederik to conclude royal tour as nephew marks 26th birthday
- Prince Harry confirms next UK visit
Prince Harry to return to the UK
It's been confirmed that Prince Harry will be returning to the United Kingdom next month. It will be his first return to the country since his High Court appearance and a media interview where he expressed an interest in reconciling with his family. Find out when and why he's returning.
Today's royal agenda
Thursday is a very big day for the Danish royals. We will see King Frederik and Queen Mary spend the final day of their summer cruise visiting Samsø Municipality, with highlights including a carriage ride through Tranebjerg town, a visit to Tranebjerg church and Nordby, and a reception onboard the Royal Ship Dannebrog.
On top of this, the King's nephew, Count Nikolai will be marking his 26th birthday!
Welcome to Thursday!
Good morning and welcome to Thursday's royal blog. Join myself and other HELLO! writers as we bring you all the royal news that you need to know today.