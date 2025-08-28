Skip to main contentSkip to footer
LIVE: Prince Harry to return to the UK as King Frederik concludes tour with Queen Mary
Subscribe
LIVE: Prince Harry to return to the UK as King Frederik concludes tour with Queen Mary
Live:Updated58m ago

LIVE: Prince Harry to return to the UK as King Frederik concludes tour with Queen Mary

Check out all of the royal news from Thursday 28 August, including Prince Harry's UK return and the conclusion of King Frederik and Queen Mary's royal cruise

Image
Prince Harry set for family reunion following happy announcement© Getty
HELLO!
Matthew MooreSenior Evening Writer
Rachel AveryHomes Editor
Rebecca LewisLos Angeles correspondent
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
Francesca ShillcockDigital Travel Editor
Updated: 58 minutes ago
Share this:
  • King Frederik to conclude royal tour as nephew marks 26th birthday
  • Prince Harry confirms next UK visit
Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
58m ago

Prince Harry to return to the UK

It's been confirmed that Prince Harry will be returning to the United Kingdom next month. It will be his first return to the country since his High Court appearance and a media interview where he expressed an interest in reconciling with his family. Find out when and why he's returning.

Duke of Sussex leaves St Paul's Cathedral© Getty
The Duke of Sussex is returning to the UK
Share this:
Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
4h ago

Today's royal agenda

Thursday is a very big day for the Danish royals. We will see King Frederik and Queen Mary spend the final day of their summer cruise visiting Samsø Municipality, with highlights including a carriage ride through Tranebjerg town, a visit to Tranebjerg church and Nordby, and a reception onboard the Royal Ship Dannebrog.

On top of this, the King's nephew, Count Nikolai will be marking his 26th birthday!

Count Nikolai in a black suit and bow tie© WireImage
It will be a big day for the Danish royal
Share this:
Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
4h ago

Welcome to Thursday!

Good morning and welcome to Thursday's royal blog. Join myself and other HELLO! writers as we bring you all the royal news that you need to know today.

Share this:
Other Topics
More Royalty
See more