King Charles and Queen Camilla make first appearance following Duchess of Kent's death

King Charles and Queen Camilla have made their first appearance since the death of the Duchess of Kent. The late duchess was a member of their extended family, as she was the wife of the late Queen's cousin, the Duke of Kent. As she had stepped away from her royal duties, a mourning period was not called, however, the monarch still chose to pay respects to his late relative by wearing an all-black outfit as he and his wife attended the annual Braemar Games, which are held at the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park, near Aberdeenshire.

The Duchess of Kent's funeral is due to be held on Tuesday 16 September at Westminster Abbey. Her coffin currently lies at Kensington Palace, where she passed away. She will be transferred to the Abbey on Monday night, where she will lie overnight in the Lady Chapel. Charles and Camilla will be at the funeral with the Duke of Kent and other members of the Duchess's family.

Camilla looked radiant at the event as she wore a striking blue dress with a tartan undercoat. She finished her look off with a green beret that had a feather in the cap. The royals were joined by actress Dame Joanna Lumley, who wore a black dress with a necklace and brown cap and Baroness Helena Kennedy, who looked stylish in her black and white outfit. Scroll down for the best photos…

The royals headed to the Braemar Gathering on Saturday. The King and Queen arrived and waved and smiled as they arrived in a stylish car.



The King was seen wearing black, the colour of mourning, as he attended the Gathering on Saturday. He also wore a striking tartan kilt and carried his walking stick, which he regularly uses when at the Gathering.



Camilla looked gorgeous in her outfit as she and her husband assumed their seats ahead of the Games. Despite visiting on many occasions, the King still had a pamphlet about the Games resting on his knee.



Charles regularly attends the annual Gathering. Charles shook hands with a man as he left his car. Both wore tartan for the outing.



Charles and Camilla were sitting with Joanna Lumley and Baroness Helena Kennedy for the event, and it looked like the Baroness was having a great time!



Thankfully, the royals were able to have a laugh and enjoy themselves at the event despite the recent sad news.


