King Charles' home hit with 'high threat level' warning

A high threat level has been declared at Windsor Castle ahead of US President, Donald Trump's imminent arrival in UK. The president is set to arrive in the UK for a two-day visit on September 17. According to reports, Donald and his wife, Melania Trump, will stay at Windsor Castle, the area around which most of their visit is centred. During their visit, security will be on high alert, with plans reportedly being updated daily following the assassination of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk in Utah last week, according to The Times. As well as this, security will be operating at a "very high threat level" around Windsor Castle during the period of his visit.

A number of protests are set to take place when the president lands on Tuesday and will continue throughout his visit. This includes on Tuesday night, when demonstrators from the Stop Trump Coalition will march down Windsor high street. It will be followed by a march through central London the next day, which is set to end with a mass rally in Parliament Square.

Trump's second state visit

The president and first lady visit to the UK will kick off at Windsor with a royal salute fired simultaneously from the east lawn of Windsor Castle and the Tower of London. They will then be taken to by carriage through the Windsor estate with King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales before having lunch in the state dining room.

Donald and Melania will then be taken to St George's Chapel to lay a wreath on the tomb of Queen Elizabeth II. While there, they will be given a tour of the chapel and a performance by the chapel choir. On Wednesday evening, there will be a lavish state banquet. The only time Donald is set to leave Windsor castle will be on Thursday morning.

They will be taken to the Prime Minister's country retreat, Chequers, where there will be a bagpipe performance, their official bilateral meeting, as well as a business reception with business leaders including representatives from GSK, Microsoft and Rolls-Royce.

Man arrested ahead of Trump's visit

In the lead-up to the president's visit, a 37-year-old man has been arrested in Windsor for breaching airspace restrictions in place for the state visit, Thames Valley Police revealed. The force said the man was arrested at Windsor Great Park for reportedly flying a drone that breached air space restrictions. He is currently in custody and is being investigated under aviation legislation.



The Prince and Princess of Wales' key role

The future King and Queen are also set to play a key role in the president's visit. William and Kate will meet the American couple on the grounds of the Windsor estate on Wednesday and escort them a short distance to see the King and Queen for an open air greeting nearby. The princess will also, in a rare move, carry out a joint engagement with Mrs Trump.

On Thursday in Frogmore Gardens where Kate and Melania will meet Chief Scout Dwayne Fields and members of the Scouts' Squirrels programme as they learn about nature to achieve their Go Wild badge. It has not yet been confirmed whether Kate, who announced at the start of the year that she was in remission from cancer, will attend the state banquet on Wednesday evening.