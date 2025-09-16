Where will Donald Trump stay during UK state visit?

Donald Trump is set to arrive in the UK today for a two-day state visit, but where with the US President stay during his time across the Atlantic? According to reports, Donald and his wife, Melania Trump, will stay at Windsor Castle, the area around which most of their visit is centred. The president and first lady will be greeted at Windsor by a royal salute fired simultaneously from the east lawn of Windsor Castle and the Tower of London.

They will then be taken to by carriage through the Windsor estate with King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Princess and Princess of Wales before having lunch in the state dining room. Donald and Melania will then be taken to St George’s Chapel to lay a wreath on the tomb of Queen Elizabeth II. While there, they will be given a tour of the chapel and a performance by the chapel choir. On Wednesday evening, there will be a lavish state banquet.

The only time Donald will leave Windsor will be on Thursday morning when they will be taken to the Prime Minister's country retreat, Chequers, where there will be a bagpipe performance, their official bilateral meeting, as well as a business reception with business leaders including representatives from GSK, Microsoft and Rolls-Royce. Donald and Keir will then hold a press conference. Meanwhile, Melania will stay at Windsor Castle, where the queen will give her a tour of Queen Mary’s doll’s house and the royal library.

© Getty Images Donald and Melania previously visited the UK for a state visit in 2019

No public engagements

© Getty Donald's will stay at Windsor castle

During his visit, Trump will not partake in any public-facing engagements for the president throughout, with thousands expected to take part in major protests against his two-day stay. Demonstrators from the Stop Trump Coalition will take to Windsor high street on Tuesday evening, followed by a march through central London the next day ending with a mass rally in Parliament Square. Police plans to ensure Mr Trump, who will travel with his own security detail of Secret Service agents, is kept safe are under daily review amid the very high threat level and against the backdrop of the assassination of his ally Charlie Kirk.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' key role

The future King and Queen will play a key role in the president's visit. William and Kate will meet the American couple, who make an administrative arrival in the UK on Tuesday evening, in the grounds of the Windsor estate on Wednesday and escort them a short distance to see the King and Queen for an open air greeting nearby.The princess will also, in a rare move, carry out a joint engagement with Mrs Trump on Thursday in Frogmore Gardens where they will meet Chief Scout Dwayne Fields and members of the Scouts’ Squirrels programme as they learn about nature to achieve their Go Wild badge. It has not yet been confirmed whether Kate, who announced at the start of the year that she was in remission from cancer, will attend the state banquet on Wednesday evening.