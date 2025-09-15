Duke of Kent pictured for first time at private funeral rites for late wife Duchess of Kent – live updates

The Duke of Kent has been seen in public for the first time since the sad passing of his wife, Katharine, Duchess of Kent, at the age of 92. The late Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin was supported by his immediate family as they watched the Duchess's coffin travel from Kensington Palace to Westminster Cathedral on Monday. The private funeral rites are taking place on the eve of the late royal’s funeral service.

A military piper from The Royal Dragoon Guards, a regiment the duchess supported as deputy Colonel-in-Chief since its inception in 1992, will walk ahead of the coffin. Other service personnel from the regiment will act as pallbearers, carrying the coffin into the cathedral, where it will rest overnight in the Chapel of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Funeral rites, including the Rite of Reception, where the coffin is sprinkled with holy water, and Vespers, evening prayers, are also set to take place on the eve of the requiem mass.

The Duchess of Kent died peacefully at home on September 4, surrounded by her family. Katharine shared a daughter, Lady Helen Taylor, 61, and two sons, George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews, 63, and Lord Nicholas Windsor, 55, with her husband of 64 years. She was also a grandmother to 10 children, including eco warrior Lady Amelia Windsor and her sister Lady Marina. The Duchess gave up her royal duties in 2002 with the blessing of the late Queen in order to focus on her true love – teaching. She worked in a primary school in Hull for 13 years before her retirement, where she was known to her pupils and colleagues simply as ‘Mrs Kent’. See all the photos from the private service ahead of the royal's Catholic funeral on Tuesday...

© Max Mumby The Duke of Kent and Lady Helen Taylor The Duke of Kent looked frail as he arrived at Westminster Cathedral, supported by his daughter Lady Helen Taylor. Lady Helen, who is 47th in line to the throne, is not a working royal and has lived a life free of royal constraint, working at Christie's auction house and becoming a brand ambassador for major fashion brands like Calvin Klein and Bulgari.

© Max Mumby Prince Michael of Kent Prince Michael of Kent was one of the first guests to arrive at Westminster Cathedral.The Duke of Kent's younger brother used a walking stick for support as he was ushered into the ceremony.



© Max Mumby Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor were pictured arriving at the private funeral service for close family. Lord Frederick is the son of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. His actress wife Sophie Winkleman donned a mourning veil - both practical and symbolic in royal custom - and beautiful pearl earrings.

© Max Mumby Princess Alexandra Princess Alexandra, The Honourable Lady Ogilvy, was seen arriving at Westminster Cathedral in a wheelchair. The late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, who is the sister of the Duke of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent, paid her respects in a sombre black coat and wide-brimming hats.

© Max Mumby Lady Amelia Windsor Model Lady Amelia Windsor, clad in a button-down coat and smart sunglasses, looked solemn as she prepared to bid farewell to her beloved grandmother. Amelia, who is the daughter of George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews and Sylvana Tomaselli, previously took to Instagram to pay tribute to the Duchess of Kent following her death, posting a glamorous throwback photograph of her grandmother.

© Max Mumby Lady Amelia and sister Lady Marina Windsor Her sister Lady Marina Windsor was by Lady Amelia's side throughout. Donning a black velvet jacket and a pleated skirt, the royal was the picture of poise and grace for the sombre event.

© Max Mumby Lady Gabriella Windsor Lady Gabriella Windsor, the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, looked sombre in a flattering coat and wide-brimmed hat as she prepared to say her goodbyes in the private family service.

© Max Mumby The Duchess of Kent's coffin The Duchess's coffin travelled from Kensington Palace to Westminster Cathedral on Monday. Service personnel from the Royal Dragoon Guards, a regiment the duchess supported as deputy Colonel-in-Chief since its inception in 1992, acted as pallbearers.



The Duchess of Kent's funeral

King Charles and Queen Camilla, along with other members of the royal family, are set to attend the requiem mass on Tuesday. Her coffin will be taken by hearse to the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore, Windsor, following the funeral. It will be the first Catholic funeral service held for a member of the royal family in modern British history. The late royal's death was confirmed in a statement issued by Buckingham Palace. It read: "It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent. Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family.

"The King and Queen and all members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess's life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people."