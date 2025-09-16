Who are Prince William and Prince Harry's young cousins tasked with readings at Duchess of Kent's funeral?

The Duchess of Kent's funeral was held on Tuesday 16 September and there were readings from three of her grandchildren, Eloise Taylor, Lady Marina Windsor and Albert Windsor. The trio are distant cousins of Prince William and Prince Harry, and while the Prince of Wales was at the funeral, it was missed by the Duke of Sussex. The event was attended by several members of the late royal's family, including her other grandchildren, Columbus Taylor, Lady Amelia Windsor, Lady Marina Windsor, Leopold Windsor, Louis Windsor, Eloise Taylor, Cassius Taylor, Estella Taylor, Maud Windsor, Isabella Windsor, and Edward Windsor, Lork Downpatrick.

As extended members of the royal family, the late Duchess of Kent's grandchildren don't often carry out official business and keep out of the spotlight. Some have inherited her creative streaks, with several becoming involved in the worlds of art, fashion and modelling. But just who are Eloise and Albert? HELLO! has all the answers…

© Getty The late royal's rarely-seen children and grandchildren all attended the service

Eloise Taylor

Born on 2 March 2003, Eloise is the eldest daughter of Lady Helen Taylor and her husband, Timothy Taylor. She is the younger sister of brothers Columbus and Cassius and the elder sister of Estella. She is currently 51st in line to the throne. At her grandmother's service, Eloise read the Prayer of the Faithful alongside her cousins, Lady Marina Windsor and Albert Windsor.

© Getty Images Eloise gave a reading at the funeral

Eloise doesn't often appear in public, but earlier this year, she joined her mother and the Princess of Wales at Wimbledon and was seen applauding Princess Kate when she made her appearance at the iconic tennis tournament. She previously made appearances on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour and in one sweet photo from 2011, the then eight-year-old could be seen smiling with Kate.

Albert Windsor

Born on 22 September 2007, Albert Windsor is the eldest child of Lord and Lady Nicholas of Windsor. He has two younger siblings, Leopold Windsor (b. 2009) and Louis Windsor (b. 2014). While some listings claim he is 45th in line to the throne, due to his Catholic baptism and upbringing, he would have been disqualified from the lineage. His father is no longer in line to the throne due to his conversion to Catholicism.

© PHOTOGRAPHY/Shutterstock Albert sported a sling during a 2019 Trooping the Colour appearance

His baptism made history at the time, as Albert was the first royal to be baptised in a Catholic ceremony since 1688, following King James II. Like his cousin, Eloise, he used to join the royal family for Trooping the Colour when extended family members were allowed. In 2019, the then 11-year-old caught attention as he was seen sporting a sling while joining other members of his family.