Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Catharina-Amalia takes centre stage for important royal event – best photos
Subscribe
Princess Catharina-Amalia takes centre stage for important royal event – best photos

Princess Catharina-Amalia takes centre stage for important royal event – best photos

The Dutch royal family marked Prinsjesdag on Tuesday and while King Willem-Alexander carried out his constitutional role, Princess Catharina-Amalia stole the show

King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima, Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Ariane and Princess Alexia waving from a balcony© Getty Images
Matthew Moore
Matthew MooreSenior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Dutch royals were out in force on Tuesday as they marked Prinsjesdag, a day similar to the state opening of parliament in the United Kingdom. The event ended with an appearance on the balcony of the Palace Noordeinde. While the day features plenty of pomp, including a ride in the Glass Carriage, it also sees King Willem-Alexander addressing the States-General of the Netherlands and giving the annual Speech from the Throne. The monarch was joined by his family, including Princess Catharina-Amalia, the heir to the Dutch throne.

The 21-year-old royal stole the show with her magnificent outfit, consisting of a gorgeous cream dress, that came complete with an oversized hat. The royal opted for some smokey makeup, alongside a pair of dazzling golden earrings as she waved at crowds. Her mother, Queen Maxima, also looked suitably stylish in a semi-sheer dress and eye-catching fascinator.

Catharina-Amalia's younger sisters, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane, wore smart frocks for the appearance. Alexia opted for a stunning purple velvet gown, while Ariane styled out a blue velvet dress that had a matching hat and glove. The family were also joined by the monarch's brother, Prince Constantijn and his wife, Princess Laurentien. See below for the best photos…

King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess Catharina-Amalia leaving a carriage© Getty Images

The day is full of pomp and pageantry

Arrival

Catharina-Amalia really resembled a stateswoman as she exited the Glass Coach alongside her parents, Willem-Alexander and Maxima. Her sisters, Alexia and Ariane, rode in a separate carriage.

Princess Ariane being helped out of a carriage as Princess Alexia looks on© Getty Images

The royal sisters arrived together

Alexia and Ariane's arrival

Alexia waited for her younger sister as they disembarked their carriage.

Princess Catharina-Amalia waving from a coach© Getty Images

Catharina-Amalia looked radiant

Wave from the carriage

As they departed, Catharina-Amalia was seen waving to the gathered crowds from her carriage.


Princess Catharina-Amalia in a cream dress© Getty Images

We love this look!

Catharina-Amalia's outfit in full

The royal posed for the cameras showing off her incredible look. We're obsessed!

Princess Ariane in a blue dress and Princess Alexia in a purple dress© Getty Images

The royal sisters looked so pretty

Alexia and Ariane's dresses

Alexia and Ariane weren't to be outdone in the looks department, with the royal sisters styling out stunning velvet gowns for their appearance.

King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima, Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Ariane and Princess Alexia waving© Getty Images

The royals gathered on the balcony

Waving to the crowds

As the day drew to a close, the Dutch royals headed to the balcony to wave at the crowds.

Princess Laurentien smiling with Prince Constantijn© Getty Images

Laurentien and Constantijn also joined the fun

Extended family

Willem-Alexander's brother, Constantijn, and his wife, Laurentien, joined their family on the balcony.

King Willem-Alexander and Prince Constantijn heading inside a palace© Getty Images

Willem-Alexander was last to leave

Farewell

Willem-Alexander and Constantijn were the final royals to leave the balcony.

LISTEN: Royal author details how he found out the late Queen was 'Remainer'

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More