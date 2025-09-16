Princess Catharina-Amalia takes centre stage for important royal event – best photos

The Dutch royals were out in force on Tuesday as they marked Prinsjesdag, a day similar to the state opening of parliament in the United Kingdom. The event ended with an appearance on the balcony of the Palace Noordeinde. While the day features plenty of pomp, including a ride in the Glass Carriage, it also sees King Willem-Alexander addressing the States-General of the Netherlands and giving the annual Speech from the Throne. The monarch was joined by his family, including Princess Catharina-Amalia, the heir to the Dutch throne.

The 21-year-old royal stole the show with her magnificent outfit, consisting of a gorgeous cream dress, that came complete with an oversized hat. The royal opted for some smokey makeup, alongside a pair of dazzling golden earrings as she waved at crowds. Her mother, Queen Maxima, also looked suitably stylish in a semi-sheer dress and eye-catching fascinator.

Catharina-Amalia's younger sisters, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane, wore smart frocks for the appearance. Alexia opted for a stunning purple velvet gown, while Ariane styled out a blue velvet dress that had a matching hat and glove. The family were also joined by the monarch's brother, Prince Constantijn and his wife, Princess Laurentien. See below for the best photos…

© Getty Images The day is full of pomp and pageantry Arrival Catharina-Amalia really resembled a stateswoman as she exited the Glass Coach alongside her parents, Willem-Alexander and Maxima. Her sisters, Alexia and Ariane, rode in a separate carriage.



© Getty Images The royal sisters arrived together Alexia and Ariane's arrival Alexia waited for her younger sister as they disembarked their carriage.



© Getty Images Catharina-Amalia looked radiant Wave from the carriage As they departed, Catharina-Amalia was seen waving to the gathered crowds from her carriage.





© Getty Images We love this look! Catharina-Amalia's outfit in full The royal posed for the cameras showing off her incredible look. We're obsessed!



© Getty Images The royal sisters looked so pretty Alexia and Ariane's dresses Alexia and Ariane weren't to be outdone in the looks department, with the royal sisters styling out stunning velvet gowns for their appearance.



© Getty Images The royals gathered on the balcony Waving to the crowds As the day drew to a close, the Dutch royals headed to the balcony to wave at the crowds.



© Getty Images Laurentien and Constantijn also joined the fun Extended family Willem-Alexander's brother, Constantijn, and his wife, Laurentien, joined their family on the balcony.



© Getty Images Willem-Alexander was last to leave Farewell Willem-Alexander and Constantijn were the final royals to leave the balcony.

