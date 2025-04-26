King Willem-Alexander leads Dutch royals at Koningsdag celebrations – but why did Princess Ariane miss out?

King Willem-Alexander was joined by his family on Saturday as they gathered to mark his birthday celebrations on Koningsdag.
Although Koningsdag is traditionally held on the King's birthday, which is 27 April, it is celebrated on a Saturday if the date is a Sunday. As a result of the celebrations, Willem-Alexander and the rest of the Dutch royal family missed the funeral of Pope Francis, which was held on the same day.
However, in a mark of respect, the celebrations were postponed for an hour to allow television broadcasts of the funeral.
There was one conspicuous absence from the celebrations, as Willem-Alexander and Maxima's youngest daughter, Princess Ariane, didn't attend the service.
Ariane is currently abroad as she studies at United World College Adriatic in Italy. The 18-year-old royal is no doubt deep in her studies with her final exams fast approaching.
ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB
Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.