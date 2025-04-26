Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Willem-Alexander leads Dutch royals at Koningsdag celebrations – but why did Princess Ariane miss out?
Princess Laurentien, King Willem-Alexander, Princess Alexia, Queen Maxima and Princess Catharina-Amalia celebrating Koninsdag© Getty Images

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima share three daughters

Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
King Willem-Alexander was joined by his family on Saturday as they gathered to mark his birthday celebrations on Koningsdag.

Although Koningsdag is traditionally held on the King's birthday, which is 27 April, it is celebrated on a Saturday if the date is a Sunday. As a result of the celebrations, Willem-Alexander and the rest of the Dutch royal family missed the funeral of Pope Francis, which was held on the same day.

Queen Maxima and King Willem Alexander dressed in royal glam© Getty Images
The Dutch royals missed out on the service

However, in a mark of respect, the celebrations were postponed for an hour to allow television broadcasts of the funeral.

Willem-Alexander was joined by members of his immediate and wider family at the event, including Queen Maxima, Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Alexia, Princess Laurentien, Prince Floris and Princess Aimee.

Missing princess

There was one conspicuous absence from the celebrations, as Willem-Alexander and Maxima's youngest daughter, Princess Ariane, didn't attend the service.

Princess Ariane in a checkered grey suit© Mark Cuthbert
Ariane missed out on the festivities

Ariane is currently abroad as she studies at United World College Adriatic in Italy. The 18-year-old royal is no doubt deep in her studies with her final exams fast approaching.

Best photos

Keep scrolling to see the best photos from this year's Koningsdag…

Princess Catharina-Amalia, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima waving© Getty Images

What an entrance!

Willem-Alexander arrived alongside his wife, Queen Maxima, and eldest daughter, Princess Catharina-Amalia.

Princess Catharina-Amalia walking in a blue mini dress© Getty Images

Catharina-Amalia's fashion

The Princess of Orange was absolutely stunning in her baby blue mini dress as she waved at onlookers.

Princess Alexia waving in a leather jacket and black skirt© Getty Images

Princess Alexia's fashion

Alexia gave us hell for leather in her daring leather jacket. The teenage royal also wore a white shirt and black skirt.

Queen Maxima in a navy dress talking to a crowd© Getty Images

Maxima's stunning look

Not to be outdone by her daughters, Maxima also wore quite the outfit, styling out a navy-blue dress that featured pockets.

King Willem-Alexander, Princess Alexia, Queen Maxima and Princess Catharina-Amalia looking up to the sky© Getty Images

Willem-Alexander's celebrations

The Dutch monarch was savouring every moment as crowds cheered.

King Willem-Alexander delivering a speech© Getty Images

Birthday speech

As is tradition, Willem-Alexander delivered a speech as he celebrated his birthday.

Princess Aimee posing with Prince Floris© Getty Images

Wider family

The celebrations involve the whole family, and Willem-Alexander's cousin Prince Floris attended alongside his wife Princess Aimee.

Queen Maxima recoiling in shock© Getty Images

Blown away!

Queen Maxima was blown away at one of their events. Just look at her expression!

Prince Floris kicking a football© Getty Images

Prince of football

Prince Floris appeared to be a dab hand at football as he partook in the recreational activity.

King Willem-Alexander shooting a football at a goal© Getty Images

Taking a shot

Floris wasn't the only one who played football, as Willem-Alexander took a strike at an open goal.

Princess Anita, Princess Laurentien, King Willem-Alexander and Princess Alexia sitting behind a desk© Getty Images

Judging

Willem-Alexander was joined by his sister-in-law, Princess Laurentien, and daughter, Princess Alexia, behind a judge's panel. The trio seemed to be having a lot of laughs behind the desk.

