King Willem-Alexander leads Dutch royals at Koningsdag celebrations – but why did Princess Ariane miss out?

King Willem-Alexander was joined by his family on Saturday as they gathered to mark his birthday celebrations on Koningsdag.

Although Koningsdag is traditionally held on the King's birthday, which is 27 April, it is celebrated on a Saturday if the date is a Sunday. As a result of the celebrations, Willem-Alexander and the rest of the Dutch royal family missed the funeral of Pope Francis, which was held on the same day.

However, in a mark of respect, the celebrations were postponed for an hour to allow television broadcasts of the funeral.

Willem-Alexander was joined by members of his immediate and wider family at the event, including Queen Maxima, Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Alexia, Princess Laurentien, Prince Floris and Princess Aimee.

Missing princess

There was one conspicuous absence from the celebrations, as Willem-Alexander and Maxima's youngest daughter, Princess Ariane, didn't attend the service.

Ariane is currently abroad as she studies at United World College Adriatic in Italy. The 18-year-old royal is no doubt deep in her studies with her final exams fast approaching.

Best photos

Keep scrolling to see the best photos from this year's Koningsdag…

© Getty Images What an entrance! Willem-Alexander arrived alongside his wife, Queen Maxima, and eldest daughter, Princess Catharina-Amalia.



© Getty Images Catharina-Amalia's fashion The Princess of Orange was absolutely stunning in her baby blue mini dress as she waved at onlookers.



© Getty Images Princess Alexia's fashion Alexia gave us hell for leather in her daring leather jacket. The teenage royal also wore a white shirt and black skirt.



© Getty Images Maxima's stunning look Not to be outdone by her daughters, Maxima also wore quite the outfit, styling out a navy-blue dress that featured pockets.



© Getty Images Willem-Alexander's celebrations The Dutch monarch was savouring every moment as crowds cheered.



© Getty Images Birthday speech As is tradition, Willem-Alexander delivered a speech as he celebrated his birthday.



© Getty Images Wider family The celebrations involve the whole family, and Willem-Alexander's cousin Prince Floris attended alongside his wife Princess Aimee.



© Getty Images Blown away! Queen Maxima was blown away at one of their events. Just look at her expression!



© Getty Images Prince of football Prince Floris appeared to be a dab hand at football as he partook in the recreational activity.



© Getty Images Taking a shot Floris wasn't the only one who played football, as Willem-Alexander took a strike at an open goal.



© Getty Images Judging Willem-Alexander was joined by his sister-in-law, Princess Laurentien, and daughter, Princess Alexia, behind a judge's panel. The trio seemed to be having a lot of laughs behind the desk.

