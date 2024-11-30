Princess Alexia reunites with family following London move

Although Princess Alexia is studying hard at UCL, the Dutch royal returned home to reunite with her family for a set of winter photos.

The teen royal wore a stylish black coat as she posed alongside her parents and sisters for a set of photos marking the upcoming winter season. It wasn't just Alexia who wrapped up warm for the photos, as Princess Ariane wore a bright pink coat while Princess Catharina-Amalia looked stunning in her tan coat.

Queen Maxima was the epitome of glamour in her gorgeous white coat, and in one sweet moment, the mum-of-three kissed her youngest daughter on the cheek.

King Willem-Alexander was also looking dapper for the photo session, rocking a smart suit as he joined his family.

An Instagram post from the Dutch Palace read: "The #photo session with King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima, the Princess of Orange, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane will take place in the Begijnhof in Amsterdam.

"The photo session takes place in Amsterdam due to the celebration of the city's 750th anniversary. The Begijnhof is one of the oldest parts of Amsterdam and has existed for more than 600 years."

Alexia's return to her home country comes a week after the royal decided to change her course at UCL. The 19-year-old has now switched onto the Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering at the Faculty of Engineering.

Alexia's new degree is instead focused on infrastructure, including tunnels, bridges and dikes, alongside construction in or around water.

The course could come in handy for the Dutch princess as her home country contains thousands of kilometres of dikes to protect against floods. It's believed that 26 per cent of the country lies below sea level, meaning construction around water will be vital for its future.

The royal had reportedly been unsure of which course to pursue at university, with her initial decision coming at the last minute. She had enrolled on several different courses at different universities until she made her decision.