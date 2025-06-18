Princess Catharina-Amalia appears with her arm in a sling after accident

Princess Catharina-Amalia appeared with her arm in a sling as she was seen for the first time since her horse riding accident.

The Dutch royal, 21, joined her father, King Willem-Alexander, 58, at the presentation of a new standard to the Princess Catharina-Amalia Hussar Regiment at the Prince Bernhard Barracks in Amersfoort on Wednesday.

Her appearance comes just eight days after she underwent surgery at UMC Utrecht after suffering a fracture in her upper arm.

Catharina-Amalia was discharged two days after being admitted to hospital.

© Shutterstock Catharina-Amalia wore a red floral dress with matching high heels

The princess was all smiles during the military engagement where her father inspected the troops and delivered a speech.

She looked elegant in a red floral midi dress by Natan Couture with matching high heels and a taupe hat.

© Shutterstock Catharina-Amalia later removed her sling during the presentation

King Willem-Alexander and Princess Catharina-Amalia spoke with some of the soldiers before posing for a group photograph with the regiment.

The princess, who is heir to the Dutch throne, has been horseriding since childhood.

© Getty Images King Willem-Alexander and Princess Catharina-Amalia posed for a photo with the regiment

When asked by the press at the ceremony whether she can get back on her horse, according to Vorsten, Princess Catharina-Amalia replied: "Unfortunately not anytime soon."

The royal said that she was still in pain but that her recovery was going well.

Juggling studies and public duties

Catharina-Amalia is studying for a degree in Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics at the University of Amsterdam, but she regularly attends public royal engagements.

In February, she carried out her first public solo event as she attended the naming ceremony for the naval ship Den Helder.

© Getty Images The royal's first solo outing

In April, she also travelled to Madrid to inaugurate a tulip garden as a thank you to the people and the government for ensuring her protection while she studied remotely in 2023.

© Getty Images Catharina-Amalia in Madrid

Catharina-Amalia was forced to move out of her student accommodation in 2022 because of threats from the Moroccan mafia.

The princess also joined her parents at the Oman state banquet in April, where she wowed in a lavender caped Safiyaa Londo gown and the Mellerio Ruby Parure Tiara.

© Getty Princess Catharina Amalia wore the Mellerio Ruby tiara for the first time publicly

The Dutch royal family will participate in their annual summer photoshoot at their residence, Huis ten Bosch Palace, on 30 June.

As well as Catharina-Amalia, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima are also parents to Princess Alexia, who turns 20 on 26 June, and Princess Ariane, 18.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB