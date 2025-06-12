King Willem-Alexander issues update on Princess Catharina-Amalia after surgery

King Willem-Alexander has shared an update on his daughter, Princess Catharina-Amalia, following her surgery after a horseriding accident.

The Dutch monarch, 58, spoke to the media as he continued with his schedule of engagements on Wednesday.

As reported by Vorsten, King Willem-Alexander said: "I can say that I was very impressed by how brave she was with immense pain. And that she took it very calmly. We are very proud of her, how she got through the operation yesterday. How she is doing now I don't know, I hope to see her again tonight [Wednesday]."

Princess Catharina-Amalia, 21, is being treated at UMC Utrecht, located an hour from the royal family's home, Huis ten Bosch Palace, in The Hague.

© Getty Princess Catharina-Amalia underwent surgery at UMC Utrecht

The heir to the Dutch throne broke her arm after falling off her horse, the palace confirmed on Tuesday.

The princess took up the equestrian hobby when she was a child, but this is the first time she is believed to have suffered a serious injury.

© Getty Images Princess Catharina-Amalia pictured on King's Day in April

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the palace said: "Her Royal Highness the Princess of Orange underwent surgery on Tuesday evening, June 10, for a fracture in her upper arm. The surgery went well. She will remain in the UMC Utrecht for monitoring until tomorrow [Thursday]."

Queen Maxima rescheduled some of her outings on Wednesday to be by her daughter's side. While she was present at the Global Summit of the Consumer Goods Forum in RAI Amsterdam, she did not attend the GGAP congress in Amsterdam.

© Shutterstock King Willem-Alexander continued with his engagements on Wednesday

She also missed joining her husband at the opening of the Holland Festival.

Family photoshoot

The Dutch royal family traditionally participate in two photoshoots every year – one in the winter and one in the summer.

The portraits had been due to be shot at Huis ten Bosch Palace on Thursday but this has now been postponed until 30 June.

© Getty The Dutch royals pictured during their winter photoshoot last November

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima are also parents to Princess Alexia, 19, and Princess Ariane, 18.

Alexia is currently studying civil engineering at UCL's Faculty of Engineering in London, while Ariane has just completed her two-year International Baccalaureate at UWC Adriatic in Italy.

