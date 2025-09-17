Watch the moment Queen Camilla nudges Princess Kate during state visit

The King and Queen joined the Prince and Princess of Wales on Wednesday as they welcomed US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, at Windsor. While there were many moments of significance, there may be one candid interaction you may have missed.

Shortly after the US couple touched down, they were escorted by William and Kate to greet Charles and Camilla. In the video above, the Queen can be seen nudging Kate, who then takes her position at the end of the line.

© Getty Images The moment happened shorly after Donald and Melania arrived

Ceremonial welcome

Donald and Melania had the full pomp and ceremony of the military upon their arrival, the couple being treated to a performance of the UK and US national anthem.

HELLO!'s Royal Editor, Emily Nash, who is on the ground at Windsor, wrote: "The President and First Lady have landed at Windsor Castle. Marine One, along with two other US helicopters carrying American dignitaries and support staff, landed on the lawn of the Walled Garden, in a more cinematic entrance than most State visits.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Pala The Prince and Princess of Wales greeted Donald and Melania Trump at Windsor Castle

"Prince William took the lead, welcoming the Trump, with a handshake and engaging them in conversation, stretching an arm out to his wife to draw her in. Prince William and Catherine escorted the President and First Lady on the short walk across the grass, onto the gravel path outside Victoria House where the King and Queen were waiting. The house, built in 1844, is not usually part of royal engagements, tucked away in the Windsor estate opposite a lawn large enough for the US contingent to land on."

After enjoying a military display on the quadrangle, the quartet had lunch in the state dining room of Windsor Castle before they visited the tomb of Queen Elizabeth II in St George's Chapel. Later in the afternoon, we can expect a special Beating Retreat ceremony with a flypast of UK and US F-35 fighter jets and the Red Arrows.

First Lady fashion

Since arriving in the UK, Melania has worn a number of stylish looks. She kicked off her transatlantic wardrobe with a chic Burberry trench coat. Underneath, she wore a black shirt and sleek Dior Empreinte riding boots that came up to her knee.

Following her stylish arrival, Melania caused a stir with a dramatic hat, accessorising her slick grey Dior suit she wore to meet William and Kate. Meanwhile, Kate, 43, was seen wearing a deep red coat dress by Emilia Wickstead. The structured number featured a double-breasted silhouette with buttons across the front and a tapered waistline.

For her accessories, Kate rocked a pair of suede heels with a pointed toe, as well as the gorgeous 'Neso' hat by Jane Taylor with netting that covered her face ever so slightly.