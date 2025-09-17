Why Donald Trump walked ahead of King Charles during UK state visit

Donald Trump touched down in the UK on Tuesday, and there was one moment that left a number of royal watchers asking questions. On Wednesday, the US President was pictured walking in front of King Charles while inspecting the bespoke Guard of Honour, and while this may have appeared to break protocol, it is actually tradition for visiting world leaders to walk ahead of the Monarch during this ceremony.

In fact, the King and Lt Col Storm Green, Captain of the Guard of Honour, invited the President to inspect the bespoke Guard of Honour, which was made up of Nijmegen Company Grenadier Guards, No 7 Company Coldstream Guards, and F Company Scots Guards. Donald appeared fascinated as he was escorted down the first two ranks of soldiers, with the King following a few steps behind as per tradition. As he prepared to walk back to the dais, he appeared to thank Lt Col Green profusely, saying, "Thank you, thank you so much."

© AFP via Getty Images Donald Trump walked ahead of the King while inspecting the troops

"Watch the sword!" said the monarch, laughing, as the Guard of Honour captain raised his blade to his bearskin signalling the end of the inspection. Back on the dais, the King and President watched a march past by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, the Sovereign’s Escort and the Guard of Honour and appeared to be getting on famously.

Not the first time

This isn't the first time the US president has been in this situation. During his first state visit in 2019, when Queen Elizabeth II was the reigning monarch, Donald was seen again, walking in front of her while inspecting the troops. Despite outcry from royal fans, infuriated by the move, Buckingham Palace shortly confirmed that the President did not break royal protocol.

An American arrival

As the carriage made its way through the Windsor grounds, The Band of the Household Cavalry performed both the US and UK national anthems. The route was lined by Armed Forces personnel from the Walled Garden to George IV Gate. The procession includes the Irish State Coach, the Scottish State Coach, as well as the Semi-State Landau and two Ascot Landau carriages.

© Getty Images The couple were greeted with a performance of the Star Spangled Banner when they touched down in the UK

The procession was proceeding along Frogmore Drive, the George IV Gateway and toward the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle. Our royal editor, Emily Nash, who is on the ground at Windsor wrote: "The President and First Lady have landed at Windsor Castle. Marine One, along with two other US helicopters carrying American dignitaries and support staff, landed on the lawn of the Walled Garden, in a more cinematic entrance than most State visits.

"Prince William took the lead, welcoming the Trump with a handshake and engaging them in conversation, stretching an arm out to his wife to draw her in. Prince William and Catherine escorted the President and First Lady on the short walk across the grass, onto the gravel path outside Victoria House where the King and Queen were waiting. The house, built in 1844, is not usually part of royal engagements, tucked away in the Windsor estate opposite a lawn large enough for the US contingent to land on." To keep up with all the news from Trump's visit head to our live updates here.