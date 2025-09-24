Princess Anne makes rare comments on grandchildren during Portsmouth outing

The Princess Royal shared some rare comments on her grandchildren as she visited one of her newest patronages in Portsmouth on Wednesday. Princess Anne, 75, marked the 200th anniversary of The Naval Children's Charity, of which she became patron in March.

The King's sister was gifted some merchandise from the charity, including a child's apron. Anne prompted laughter as she remarked: "Yes, I don't think that's going to fit me," as the organisation's CEO Clare Scherer added: "There's an adult-sized one [apron] in there."

The Princess then revealed: "It might fit my grandchildren, they all cook actually." Anne is the proud grandmother of Peter Phillips' daughters, Savannah, 14, and Isla, 13, as well as Mike and Zara Tindall's three children – Mia, 11, Lena, seven, and four-year-old Lucas. Watch the video above.

© Getty Savannah and Isla Phillips

© Getty Mia, Lena and their little brother, Lucas

The Princess recently celebrated the happy news of her son Peter's engagement to NHS nurse, Harriet Sperling. The couple, who began dating in spring 2024, are yet to announce a date for their wedding.

Anne's boarding school experience

During her outing, the Princess said that boarding school provides children with "stability". Anne, who boarded at Benenden School in Kent for five years as a teenager, told naval families that the experience can make children's lives easier.

"One of the charities I'm doing puts children into boarding schools, and the thing they always say is that it gives them stability," she said. "I think that's true for a lot of people, that level of stability, because otherwise it leaves gaps in your life which are difficult to manage."

© Getty Images Princess Anne was gifted aprons

The Princess spoke about her own education while talking with Clarice McEwan, 16, and her mother, Roseanne McEwan, who is married to a submarine Captain in the Navy. The family have been posted in England, around Europe and have also lived in the US for his naval service. Roseanne said they sent daughter Clarice to board in Cheltenham while the rest of the family lived in America, adding that "a lot of military children" are boarders.

It marked her first visit to the NCC since becoming patron, following in the footsteps of her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who held the role for 70 years. Established in 1825, the charity supports young people from Naval families up to the age of 25. Helping several thousand young people each year, the organisation provides support that focuses on children's wellbeing and development in recognition of the unique situations they and their families face. Support is given in the form of grants in times of crisis, such as illness or disability; resources to support mental health and wellbeing; and development opportunities to improve outcomes through the charity's "Life Chances Programme".

© Getty Images Anne meeting with staff at the NCC

Making an impromptu speech to NCC staff, volunteers and naval families during her outing, Anne said: "This is about families of people who serve and that is a difficult relationship sometimes, but it needs to be remembered and is at the forefront of what you do. When you're as scattered as the Naval families are, that can be a real challenge in a way that nobody else quite has…thank you for maintaining that link."

The Princess holds a number of maritime patronages and has been married to former royal naval officer, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, for 33 years.

