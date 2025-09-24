Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet the most stylish European princesses - from Princess Catharina-Amalia to Infanta Sofia
Meet the most stylish European princesses who are set to rival Princess Kate

Take a look at the style credentials of some of the most fashion-forward young royals from different monarchies across Europe

Princess Amalia of The Netherlands and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium in ball gowns and tiaras© Getty Images
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
2 minutes ago
Royal fashion is always a huge talking point when it comes to public engagements, with the likes of the Princess of Wales, Queen Letizia, Princess Charlene and Queen Mary among the most lauded for their style.

But what about the next generation? After the Dutch royal family stepped out for the annual Prince's Day celebrations last week, it was King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's three daughters, Princess Catharina-Amalia, 21, and Princess Alexia, 20, and Princess Ariane, 18, who stole the show with their ensembles.

In recent years, we've seen several of the European princesses pass milestone moments, including graduations, debuts at official engagements and wearing their first tiaras. So who should be on your radar as one to watch in the style stakes? Find out more about each of the princess's sartorial credentials in the gallery below.

1/8

Princess Catharina-Amalia in a cream dress© Getty Images

The Dutch royal on Prince's Day

Princess Catharina-Amalia

The future Dutch queen is often compared to her equally stylish mother, Queen Maxima, but it's fair to say that Princess Catharina-Amalia, 21, has already cemented her signature look in the caped dress. From the butter yellow Taller Marmo gown worn for Prince's Day to her lavender Safiyaa London dress at the Oman state banquet, Catharina-Amalia nails the style every time.

2/8

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium, Princess Eleonore of Belgium and Queen Mathilde of Belgium© Getty

The Belgian royal in a yellow Natan dress in 2023

Princess Elisabeth

Just like her mother, Queen Mathilde, the Belgian Crown Princess is not afraid of a bold outfit. She channelled the Princess of Wales's Wimbledon look in 2023, in a yellow midi dress by Belgian couture label, Natan, and a wide-brimmed sun hat. And at the Jordan royal wedding the same year, she chose a fuchsia caped Essentiel Antwerp gown.


3/8

princess ingrid alexandra at gala dinner with parents© Getty Images

The princess at the state banquet in Oslo with her parents

Princess Ingrid Alexandra

The style-conscious Norwegian royal has been known to borrow a designer piece or two from her mother Crown Princess Mette-Marit's wardrobe, but the red satin Vivienne Westwood gown worn for the French state visit in June put her on the map as one to watch.

4/8

Princess Leonor exiting car in red suit© Getty

The Spanish princess in Lisbon last year

Princess Leonor

We might be used to seeing the future Spanish queen in military uniform in recent months, but Leonor's off-duty style includes ditsy-print dresses and wrap frocks, but she often turns to power suits for significant royal engagements. For her 18th birthday in 2023, Leonor donned a white two-piece to swear allegiance to the Spanish Constitution in Madrid and a striking scarlet Carolina Herrera co-ord for a visit to Portugal last year.

5/8

Princess Ariane in a blue dress and Princess Alexia in a purple dress© Getty Images

Alexia in a plum caped dress on Prince's Day

Princess Alexia

The Dutch princess is a style chameleon and her wardrobe in recent years appears to have been heavily influenced by her time spent studying in the UK. The royal can pull off just about any style from an asymmetric deep glum Solace London gown to a printed Sandro co-ord set and a high-waisted trouser look with cowboy boots.

6/8

Princess Ariane being helped out of a carriage as Princess Alexia looks on© Getty Images

Ariane wowed in Victoria Beckham on Prince's Day

Princess Ariane

The youngest Dutch princess is effortless and quite bohemian with her dress sense. She loves a high-waisted wide-legged trouser and a patterned blazer, but her Victoria Beckham satin gown for Prince's Day certainly turned heads.


7/8

King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain attend their daughter Sofia's Graduation at UWC Atlantic College© Shutterstock

Sofia on her graduation from UWC Atlantic College in May

Infanta Sofia

Just like her mother Queen Letizia, Infanta Sofia has a penchant for high street labels, such as Zara and Mango. Given her height, the princess always pulls off a one-shouldered look or a bold jumpsuit.

8/8

King Frederik, Queen Mary, Princess Isabella pose on red carpet© Shutterstock

The Danish royal turned 18 in April

Princess Isabella

The Danish royal is another one to watch if her 18th birthday gown is anything to go by. Princess Isabella dazzled in a tulle midnight blue gown by designer Jesper Høvring, featuring silver embellishment on the back. Off-duty, you're likely to see Isabella borrowing a coat or a pair of shoes from her equally sustainable and stylish mother, Queen Mary.

