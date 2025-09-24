Meet the most stylish European princesses who are set to rival Princess Kate

Royal fashion is always a huge talking point when it comes to public engagements, with the likes of the Princess of Wales, Queen Letizia, Princess Charlene and Queen Mary among the most lauded for their style.

But what about the next generation? After the Dutch royal family stepped out for the annual Prince's Day celebrations last week, it was King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's three daughters, Princess Catharina-Amalia, 21, and Princess Alexia, 20, and Princess Ariane, 18, who stole the show with their ensembles.

In recent years, we've seen several of the European princesses pass milestone moments, including graduations, debuts at official engagements and wearing their first tiaras. So who should be on your radar as one to watch in the style stakes? Find out more about each of the princess's sartorial credentials in the gallery below.

1/ 8 © Getty Images The Dutch royal on Prince's Day Princess Catharina-Amalia The future Dutch queen is often compared to her equally stylish mother, Queen Maxima, but it's fair to say that Princess Catharina-Amalia, 21, has already cemented her signature look in the caped dress. From the butter yellow Taller Marmo gown worn for Prince's Day to her lavender Safiyaa London dress at the Oman state banquet, Catharina-Amalia nails the style every time.



2/ 8 © Getty The Belgian royal in a yellow Natan dress in 2023 Princess Elisabeth Just like her mother, Queen Mathilde, the Belgian Crown Princess is not afraid of a bold outfit. She channelled the Princess of Wales's Wimbledon look in 2023, in a yellow midi dress by Belgian couture label, Natan, and a wide-brimmed sun hat. And at the Jordan royal wedding the same year, she chose a fuchsia caped Essentiel Antwerp gown.





3/ 8 © Getty Images The princess at the state banquet in Oslo with her parents Princess Ingrid Alexandra The style-conscious Norwegian royal has been known to borrow a designer piece or two from her mother Crown Princess Mette-Marit's wardrobe, but the red satin Vivienne Westwood gown worn for the French state visit in June put her on the map as one to watch.



4/ 8 © Getty The Spanish princess in Lisbon last year Princess Leonor We might be used to seeing the future Spanish queen in military uniform in recent months, but Leonor's off-duty style includes ditsy-print dresses and wrap frocks, but she often turns to power suits for significant royal engagements. For her 18th birthday in 2023, Leonor donned a white two-piece to swear allegiance to the Spanish Constitution in Madrid and a striking scarlet Carolina Herrera co-ord for a visit to Portugal last year.

5/ 8 © Getty Images Alexia in a plum caped dress on Prince's Day Princess Alexia The Dutch princess is a style chameleon and her wardrobe in recent years appears to have been heavily influenced by her time spent studying in the UK. The royal can pull off just about any style from an asymmetric deep glum Solace London gown to a printed Sandro co-ord set and a high-waisted trouser look with cowboy boots.



6/ 8 © Getty Images Ariane wowed in Victoria Beckham on Prince's Day Princess Ariane The youngest Dutch princess is effortless and quite bohemian with her dress sense. She loves a high-waisted wide-legged trouser and a patterned blazer, but her Victoria Beckham satin gown for Prince's Day certainly turned heads.



7/ 8 © Shutterstock Sofia on her graduation from UWC Atlantic College in May Infanta Sofia Just like her mother Queen Letizia, Infanta Sofia has a penchant for high street labels, such as Zara and Mango. Given her height, the princess always pulls off a one-shouldered look or a bold jumpsuit.

8/ 8 © Shutterstock The Danish royal turned 18 in April Princess Isabella The Danish royal is another one to watch if her 18th birthday gown is anything to go by. Princess Isabella dazzled in a tulle midnight blue gown by designer Jesper Høvring, featuring silver embellishment on the back. Off-duty, you're likely to see Isabella borrowing a coat or a pair of shoes from her equally sustainable and stylish mother, Queen Mary.

