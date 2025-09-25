Princess Alexia of the Netherlands sparks romance rumours after being spotted with star

A new European royal love story might be brewing after rumours of a burgeoning romance has been circulating among the Dutch press. Princess Alexia of the Netherlands, 20, was spotted on a terrace in The Hague with a Dutch rapper, singer, and producer, Antoon. Their rendezvous apparently occurred just after Prinsjesdag, or Prince's Day, the annual celebration, which marks the opening of the Dutch parliamentary year, a holiday where Orange-Nassau plays a special role.

According to Privé magazine, Princess Alexia, the middle daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, was with a friend on a terrace when she was joined by singer Antoon got out and joined the Princess on the terrace.

About Princess Alexia

Princess Alexia is the second daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands. She is also second in line to the Dutch throne behind her older sister, Princess Catharina-Amalia. The Princess now resides in London to study on the Bachelor of Science & Engineering for Social Change course at the Faculty of Engineering. However, just months after arriving, the Dutch princess has decided to swap up her degree at UCL. The 19-year-old has now switched onto the bachelor's degree in civil engineering at the Faculty of Engineering.

The royal had reportedly been unsure of which course to pursue at university, with her initial decision coming at the last minute. She had enrolled on several different courses at different universities until she made her decision. When Alexia started her university education, she shared a video in which she wore a suede tan waistcoat and white trousers. The clip saw her walking towards UCL's iconic building in Bloomsbury, before turning around, beaming and waving at the camera.

© Patrick van Katwijk Alexia has been studying in London

Who is Antoon?

Antoon, 23, whose real name is Valentijn Antoon Remmert Verkerk, is a well-known Dutch artist. Born in Hoorn in 2002, he began his DJ career at the age of 13. Two years later, when he was 15, he dropped out of school to attend the Herman Brood Academy where he was the youngest candidate ever to be accepted.

© Getty Images Antoon is a Dutch singer, DJ and rapper.

His rise to fame came in 2020 with the single Hyperventilatie, which went viral on TikTok. He followed up his hit with another viral song, Vluchtstrook, which became the most streamed song in the Netherlands in 2022. His style has been described as a fusion of both rap and pop with introspective lyrics and catchy beats. So far, he's already scooped up multiple awards, including the Edison Pop Award and the Qmusic Top 40 Award.