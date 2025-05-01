Lady Louise Windsor, Princess Leonor and more royals who have never worn tiaras

Wearing a tiara for the first time is a major milestone for female royals.

In the last few years, we've seen the likes of Princess Catharina-Amalia of The Netherlands, Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway and most recently, Princess Isabella of Denmark make their tiara debuts.

Catharina-Amalia wore the Dutch Star Button tiara, Princess Ingrid Alexandra was given the Boucheron pearl circle tiara on her 18th birthday in 2022 and Princess Isabella was gifted the Daisy Bandeau Tiara for her milestone celebration.

While some royals wear a tiara for the first time on their 18th birthdays, others will likely wait until the day they get married.

See all of the royals who are yet to make their tiara debut…

1/ 6 © Samuel de Roman Princess Leonor While many expected that the Spanish heir would have worn a tiara for the first time on her 18th birthday in 2024, Leonor is yet to wear a glittering headpiece publicly. Instead, the princess has borrowed from her mother Queen Letizia's jewellery box. The Prussian Tiara, which Letizia wore on her wedding day to then Prince Felipe in 2004, is tipped to be the jewels Leonor will choose to wear first.



2/ 6 © Getty Images Lady Louise Windsor The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's daughter, 21, is not expected to become a full-time working royal once she finishes her university education. Like her older cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, the first time Lady Louise is likely to wear a tiara is when she gets married. We wonder if she'll wear the Anthemion Tiara – the jewels Sophie wore for her wedding to Prince Edward in 1999?



3/ 6 © Casa Real Infanta Sofia King Felipe and Queen Letizia's youngest daughter turned 18 on 29 April, but in the newest portraits, she is dressed smart casually. Sofia's paternal aunts, Infanta Cristina and Infanta Elena both wore tiaras before their respective marriages, so the princess could wear a headpiece if she attends a state banquet in future.

4/ 6 © Getty Princess Alexia Unlike her older sister, Princess Catharina-Amalia, we're unlikely to see Princess Alexia wearing a tiara until her wedding day. She could make her debut in the Dutch Star Button – which her mother Queen Maxima wore on her wedding day to King Willem-Alexander.



5/ 6 © Getty Princess Ariane It's a similar set of circumstances for King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's youngest daughter, who turned 18 in April. Ariane's tiara debut is likely to happen on her wedding day, unless she attends a state banquet before that.

6/ 6 © Getty Images Lady Margarita Armstong-Jones Princess Margaret's granddaughter could make her tiara debut in the Lotus Flower, which her mother, Serena Stanhope wore on her wedding day to her ex-husband, David Armstrong-Jones, in 1993. However, the jewels have since become synonymous with the Princess of Wales. Another option could be the headpiece Lady Margarita's aunt, Lady Sarah Chatto, sported for her nuptials in 1994, the Snowdon Floral Tiara, which can also be converted to a brooch.

