Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lady Louise Windsor, Princess Leonor and more royals who have never worn tiaras
Subscribe
Lady Louise Windsor, Princess Leonor and more royals who have never worn tiaras
Lady Louise Windsor and Princess Leonor© Getty

Lady Louise Windsor, Princess Leonor and more royals who have never worn tiaras

A diadem debut is a big moment for any princess

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Wearing a tiara for the first time is a major milestone for female royals.

In the last few years, we've seen the likes of Princess Catharina-Amalia of The Netherlands, Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway and most recently, Princess Isabella of Denmark make their tiara debuts.

Catharina-Amalia wore the Dutch Star Button tiara, Princess Ingrid Alexandra was given the Boucheron pearl circle tiara on her 18th birthday in 2022 and Princess Isabella was gifted the Daisy Bandeau Tiara for her milestone celebration.

While some royals wear a tiara for the first time on their 18th birthdays, others will likely wait until the day they get married.

See all of the royals who are yet to make their tiara debut…

1/6

Princess Leonor in a blue cardigan© Samuel de Roman

Princess Leonor

While many expected that the Spanish heir would have worn a tiara for the first time on her 18th birthday in 2024, Leonor is yet to wear a glittering headpiece publicly. 

Instead, the princess has borrowed from her mother Queen Letizia's jewellery box. 

The Prussian Tiara, which Letizia wore on her wedding day to then Prince Felipe in 2004, is tipped to be the jewels Leonor will choose to wear first.

2/6

Lady Louise Windsor is poised for a role in the military© Getty Images

Lady Louise Windsor

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's daughter, 21, is not expected to become a full-time working royal once she finishes her university education. 

Like her older cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, the first time Lady Louise is likely to wear a tiara is when she gets married. 

We wonder if she'll wear the Anthemion Tiara – the jewels Sophie wore for her wedding to Prince Edward in 1999?

3/6

A girl with long hair looking towards the side whilst sitting© Casa Real

Infanta Sofia

King Felipe and Queen Letizia's youngest daughter turned 18 on 29 April, but in the newest portraits, she is dressed smart casually. 

Sofia's paternal aunts, Infanta Cristina and Infanta Elena both wore tiaras before their respective marriages, so the princess could wear a headpiece if she attends a state banquet in future.

4/6

Princess Alexia in red gown with blue sash© Getty

Princess Alexia

Unlike her older sister, Princess Catharina-Amalia, we're unlikely to see Princess Alexia wearing a tiara until her wedding day. 

She could make her debut in the Dutch Star Button – which her mother Queen Maxima wore on her wedding day to King Willem-Alexander.

5/6

Princess Ariane smiling in magenta coat© Getty

Princess Ariane

It's a similar set of circumstances for King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's youngest daughter, who turned 18 in April. Ariane's tiara debut is likely to happen on her wedding day, unless she attends a state banquet before that.

6/6

Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones wearing pink outfit to coronation© Getty Images

Lady Margarita Armstong-Jones

Princess Margaret's granddaughter could make her tiara debut in the Lotus Flower, which her mother, Serena Stanhope wore on her wedding day to her ex-husband, David Armstrong-Jones, in 1993. 

However, the jewels have since become synonymous with the Princess of Wales

Another option could be the headpiece Lady Margarita's aunt, Lady Sarah Chatto, sported for her nuptials in 1994, the Snowdon Floral Tiara, which can also be converted to a brooch. 

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Royal wedding tiaras

Sign up to Royal Style and discover the latest royal fashion moments

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More