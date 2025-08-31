Queen Maxima enjoys outing to Grand Prix with 3 lookalike daughters

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Maxima enjoys rare outing with 3 lookalike daughters
King Willem-Alexander and his wife were joined by Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Alexia, and Princess Ariane in Zandvoort

Queen Maxima of The Netherlands attends an official welcome ceremony on day one of the state visit to Kenya at State House on March 18, 2025 in Nairobi, Kenya.© Getty Images
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Queen Maxima stole the show on Sunday as she arrived at Zandvoort Circuit for a day at the Dutch Grand Prix. However, the Argentinian-born Dutch queen wasn't the only royal in attendance as she accompanied her husband, King Willem-Alexander, and was joined by her three daughters, Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia, 21, Princess Alexia, 20, and Princess Ariane, 18. The family of five enjoyed a rare day out amid Princess Alexia's studies at UCL in London.

Queen Maxima led the stylish royal family, donning a tiered cream and peach tiered skirt with a cinched waist and asymmetrical dropped hem skirt. She styled the statement piece with a plain tee and cardigan, as well as heeled mules, a tangerine suede bag, layered bracelets, and statement leaf earrings. Meanwhile, the Dutch heir Catharina-Amalia led her stylish sisters in a longline tan suede jacket, green Adidas 'Gazelle' trainers, and a black waistcoat co-ord.

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander walking through crowd© Getty
Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander led the royals at the Grand Prix

The youngest of the three royal sisters, Ariane, also opted for Adidas trainers. Her burgundy 'Sambas' were paired with dark-wash jeans and a loose-fit cotton striped shirt. Meanwhile, Princess Alexia went for something a little more formal. She rocked a printed mini skirt and a brown blazer with knee-high boots. The daughters of the King and Queen of the Netherlands weren't the only royals in attendance as the King's cousin, Prince Maurits of the Netherlands, and his son Lucas also made an appearance, as did the King's cousin, Prince Pieter-Christiaan of the Netherlands, and Princess Margriet.

King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands, Princess Ariane of The Netherlands, Queen Maxima of The Netherlands, Princess Alexia of The Netherlands and Princess Amalia of The Netherlands at the Dutch Grand Prix stood in a line© Getty
The three royal daughters looked so stylish

Royal sisters

The last time Willem-Alexander and Maxima's daughters were seen together was in June when they posed for the media during the summer photo session at Huis ten Bosch Palace in The Hague. Catharina-Amalia led the trio in a green blouse and white trousers, while Alexia also went for green in the form of a block-colour sundress. Ariane switched it up in a striped co-ord. 

Princess Amalia, Princess Ariane and Princess Alexia posed in garden© Getty
Princess Amalia, Princess Ariane and Princess Alexia posed for the media during the summer photosession at Huis ten Bosch Palace
Before this, the two eldest daughters joined their mother at Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands, Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, and Princess Alexia of the Netherlands to celebrate King's Day on 26 April. Their mother has long been showing the royal trio how it's done, but that doesn't mean Maxima isn't learning from them.

Princess Ariane of The Netherlands, Princess Alexia of The Netherlands, Queen Maxima of The Netherlands, King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands and Princess Amalia of The Netherlands attend the Kingsday celebration in the city center on April 27, 2022 in Maastricht, Netherlands. Kingsday is the national celebration of the Kings Birthday. (Photo by P van Katwijk/Getty Images)© Getty
Maxima shares a close bond with her daughters

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!'s sister title ¡HOLA! in 2024, Maxima was asked if she learns from her eldest, who graduated from the University of Amsterdam with a degree in politics, psychology, law, and economics in July 2025. "Do I learn from her? Yes, it is always useful to learn from younger people, because they have a completely different perspective. So absolutely – I learn from everyone I meet, including my daughters," the royal said.

