King Charles and Queen Camilla make a stop at Princess Anne’s wedding location - see pictures

Princess Anne got married at the church in 1992

While Crathie is notable for its regular royal visits, it also earned fame for being Princess Anne’s second wedding venue in December 1992. The Princess Royal tied the knot with Sir Timothy Laurence following her divorce from Captain Mark Phillips in the same year. Anne’s second marriage had to take place in Scotland, as the Church of England did not permit divorcees to remarry while their former spouses were still living.

