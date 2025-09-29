King Charles and Queen Camilla make a stop at Princess Anne’s wedding location - see pictures

King Charles and Queen Camilla were spotted arriving at Crathie Kirk, in Balmoral, for a Sunday church service as they spent the day in Scotland. The 76-year-old royal travelled to Princess Anne’s second wedding venue in a dark coloured Range Rover and was joined by his wife, Queen Camilla, 78. The King, who is still receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, sat in the back seat of the car while Camilla rode in the front, next to a smartly dressed driver.
For the traditional visit to the church, best known for being the regular place of worship for the British royal family when they are in residence at Balmoral Castle, King Charles wore a cream ensemble. From his seat, he appeared to be wearing a light-coloured woollen coat over the top of a white shirt that could be seen poking out of the jacket’s sleeves and a red neckerchief.
Camilla looked radiant in emerald green for her morning at the church. She wore a green tailored blazer with lapels that featured a red and green tartan-inspired design. Underneath her outer layer, she put on a crisp white collared shirt and finished off the outfit with a matching green fascinator that featured a beautifully coloured feather in reds, greens and purples. She offered passers-by a slight smile from behind the window as she travelled into the church’s grounds.
A wedding venue fit for a princess
While Crathie is notable for its regular royal visits, it also earned fame for being Princess Anne’s second wedding venue in December 1992. The Princess Royal tied the knot with Sir Timothy Laurence following her divorce from Captain Mark Phillips in the same year. Anne’s second marriage had to take place in Scotland, as the Church of England did not permit divorcees to remarry while their former spouses were still living.
The ceremony took place on December 12th at the church in the Aberdeenshire village and featured an exclusive, tiny guest list of only 30 attendees. Anne was 41 at the time and wore a smart, sharp white suit and skirt for the occasion, while her 37-year-old husband-to-be donned his naval uniform to say his vows on the day.
