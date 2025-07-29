How Prince William and Princess Kate are gently preparing Prince George for his future destiny

Leaning on a fence in a casual checked shirt and fleece bodywarmer, a friendship bracelet on his left wrist, Prince George looks the picture of fun in the great outdoors.

The image, taken by the photographer Josh Shinner as part of a family photoshoot in Norfolk in April, was shared to mark his 12th birthday on 22 July.

It was followed by delightful behind-the-scenes footage of George larking around with his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Their fun-loving big brother is seen giggling as he lifts up Louis, before the royal siblings walk hand in hand down a track, their wide smiles at full wattage.

© Josh Shinner Prince George's 12th birthday portrait

Filmed by the Prince and Princess of Wales's social-media team in Norfolk, where the family can fully relax, the clip shows just how close the trio are and how they are enjoying an idyllic childhood despite a tough 18 months in which their mother was treated for cancer.

© Instagram Princess Charlotte and Prince George carry Prince Louis

"There's no jacket and tie; it's authentic countryside fun," royal author Robert Hardman says. "It's nice to see George smiling so much."

Fellow author Sally Bedell Smith says of the footage: "It really shows the bond in the family. These are children who are enjoying a relatively normal life, spending a lot of time outdoors. Up in Norfolk they can live a pretty normal life – people don't bother them. Everyone is very protective of them."

© Instagram The royal trio looked incredibly happy as they walked hand-in-hand

George, who celebrated his birthday on holiday with his family, has more recently been seen in a jacket and tie in the Royal Box at Wimbledon and at Trooping the Colour. At the latter, he was spotted keeping seven-year-old Louis in check as he waved frantically from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, as well as sharing a joke as they sat together for the carriage procession.

Stepping up

But perhaps the biggest sign that George is gently being prepared for the future came during the commemorations for VE Day, when he joined his parents and the King and Queen at a tea party for veterans held at Buckingham Palace in May.

He listened intently and asked plenty of questions, leading one D-Day veteran, Alfred Littlefield, to tell Prince William: "You should be very proud."

© Getty Prince George joined his parents at the veterans' tea party

A source who was present tells HELLO!: "George was the star of the room. He was engrossed in conversation with many of the veterans, who were delighted to speak to him as well. He was enjoying it, hearing about guns and submarines and tanks."

It was a significant moment for the young prince but one that he appeared to take in his stride, knowing that family members including the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal were close by.

© Getty George asked lots of questions

"It was a safe, familiar place," the source adds. "William and Kate were clearly trying to give him a good experience. They both appeared protective, putting an arm around him from time to time, but they looked very proud of him by the end."

Vision of the future

The outing gave a glimpse into how George is gradually being prepared for his future role.

"It’s all part of a slow, incremental move towards his destiny," says Robert, the author of Charles III: New King, New Court, The Inside Story.

"They've always been very clear about pacing it, not making the children do anything that puts them off the idea of being royal in the future. It's a case of including him in things that he'll enjoy but that also touch on his life to come.

"George will one day be commander-in-chief of the armed forces and will almost certainly do a bit of time in one of the forces, so meeting veterans felt very appropriate."

© Getty George is slowly being introduced to public life

At 12, their eldest son is still young and his parents want his focus to be on his childhood and education, but when the right moment arises there may be further opportunities for George to dip his toe into royal engagements.

"I think we'll see more of these kinds of encounters," says Sally, who points to the fact that the young Princess Elizabeth was only 14 when she gave her first radio address – albeit in 1940, while the country was at war.

"It's still early for George to be doing more but he's being exposed to public life in a pretty intelligent way. They seem to be doing it all very thoughtfully."

George, who at nine months old was dubbed "the republican slayer" when he joined his parents on a tour of Australia and New Zealand, went on to visit Canada, Germany and Poland with them and Charlotte.

© WireImage George is second-in-line to the throne

The royal children have not joined their parents on overseas visits since 2017, with William and Kate preferring the children to focus on their education.

But during a visit to the Irish Guards in March, the Princess spoke of her hopes to take her family further afield. "It's making sure that you can combine a bit of work with… the children," she said as she discussed a possible return to Australia.

For now, George is enjoying the fun and freedom of childhood and pursuing his own passions with the constant support of his parents, who share the school run and cheer on their children at sporting events and school concerts.

The young prince is an avid sportsman, playing football, rugby and tennis and even taking part in triathlons.

He is just as keen to spectate, joining his father at England and Aston Villa matches at home and abroad, where the pair are often accompanied by close family friends, including George’s godfathers, the Duke of Westminster and William van Cutsem.

Magical moments

Speaking ahead of Villa's Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint Germain in April, William said: "I want George to experience a night out away from home in a big European competition… I think those memories are really important to create, and bringing him along tonight is a big deal for me."

© Getty Images George and William at the Villa game in Paris in April

As well as football, father and son share a love of flying. Last September, George took his first flying lesson, aged 11, at White Waltham Airfield near Maidenhead, where the late Duke of Edinburgh also trained as a pilot.

And although George, a keen bass guitarist, looked thrilled to meet Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour in London last summer, his playlist at home is varied and, according to Prince William, includes 1970s rockers Led Zeppelin and AC/DC.

"George is having a less stressful childhood than his dad did," Robert tells HELLO!. "One of the things that William regards as extremely important is his role not just as heir, but as father of an heir.

© Instagram William, George and Charlotte meeting Taylor backstage on her Eras tour last year

"They've given it a lot of thought and been sensible about it. William enjoyed his school days and wants to make sure his son does."

"Stability is a very important emphasis for George's parents," agrees Sally, the author of Charles. "They are committed to providing the children with a solid family life and trying to make their lives as normal as possible, given the unusual circumstances of their position."

