Tiffany Trump dazzles in off-the-shoulder royal blue gown as she supports Donald Trump

Tiffany Trump was glowing as she supported her father, Donald Trump, at the state banquet held at Windsor Castle on Wednesday night. The 31-year-old was accompanied by her husband, Michael Boulos, with whom she welcomed a son, Alexander, in May. She stunned in a royal blue off-the-shoulder gown, adorned with sequins that created a glittering effect as she walked. A piece of fabric was draped across the bodice and hip before falling to the hem, accentuating her elegant figure.

She opted to wear black heels for the occasion, and accessorized with a blue clutch and diamond jewelry, including a diamond choker. Tiffany's blonde hair fell in waves down her back, and she sported a glamorous makeup look at dinner. Her husband wore a black tuxedo jacket and a white bow tie for the event, and had the honor of walking into dinner with Princess Kate.

Tiffany walked five places down on the arm of Apple CEO Tim Cook, who was also seated next to her throughout the night. This was the second time that she accompanied her father on a state visit to the UK, following their trip in 2019. She was not a visible member of the delegation at that time, instead preferring to sit back while her half-siblings Ivanka, Eric and Donald Jr. stepped up.

The lavish banquet saw the President share an impassioned speech about US-UK relations, before adding that his visit to Windsor Castle was "truly one of the highest honors of my life". He also praised Prince William on the night, declaring that he would be an "unbelievable success in the future", and said that Kate looked "radiant and so healthy and so beautiful".

The delegation ate a meal of Hampshire Watercress Panna Cotta with Parmesan Shortbread and Quail Egg Salad; Organic Norfolk Chicken Ballotine wrapped in Courgettes, with a Thyme and Savoury Infused Jus; and Vanilla Ice Cream Bombe with Kentish Raspberry Sorbet interior with lightly poached Victoria Plums. Other esteemed guests at the event included media mogul Rupert Murdoch, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

© Getty Images The mom of one stunned in a sparkling blue gown

Following Tiffany's appearance at the dinner, her mother, Marla Maples, shared a touching message of support for the University of Pennsylvania graduate. "My girl and Michael at Windsor Castle," Marla, who was married to Donald from 1993 to 1999, wrote on Instagram. "And I get to be with Alexander."

© Getty Images Tiffany walked into the banquet with Apple CEO Tim Cook

Tiffany and Michael welcomed their first child in May, after Donald revealed the big news in October 2024 on the campaign trail. "Welcome to the world our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos," she posted alongside a black-and-white photo of her son's foot on Instagram. "We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives! 5.15.2025."

© Getty Images Donald was "honored" to be welcomed back for the state visit

Donald and his wife Melania's trip to the UK marked the first time that an elected head of state had been honored with a second state visit by the royals. They were welcomed to Windsor Castle by William and Kate, before King Charles and Queen Camilla joined them for a carriage procession through the grounds. Donald then visited St. George's Chapel to lay a wreath at Queen Elizabeth II's tomb.