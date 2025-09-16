Awkward royal moment as Princess Kate arrives at Westminster Cathedral - watch

The Duchess of Kent's husband, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, led his children, George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews, Lady Helen Taylor, and Lord Nicholas Windsor, and his grandchildren into the cathedral for a service that broke from royal tradition. Due to her Catholic faith, the late Duchess' life was honoured with a Catholic service. In 1994, she became the first royal to convert to Catholicism for more than 300 years.
3/5
The event was attended by several members of the late royal's family including her other grandchildren, Columbus Taylor, Lady Amelia Windsor, Lady Marina Windsor, Leopold Windsor, Louis Windsor, Eloise Taylor, Cassius Taylor, Estella Taylor, Maud Windsor, Isabella Windsor, and Edward Windsor, Lork Downpatrick.
4/5
Eloise, Lady Marina and Albert - who are distant cousins of Prince William and Prince Harry - all performed readings during their ceremony.
5/5
While the King attended the funeral service, Queen Camilla was forced to pull out earlier on Tuesday as she had gone down with a bout of sinusitis. An official statement released by Buckingham Palace detailed: "With great regret, Her Majesty The Queen has withdrawn from attendance at this afternoon's Requiem Mass for The Duchess of Kent as she is recovering from acute sinusitis. Her thoughts and prayers will be with The Duke of Kent and all the family."
More
Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories