Awkward royal moment as Princess Kate arrives at Westminster Cathedral - watch

Awkward royal moment as Kate Middleton arrives at Westminster Cathedral - watch
The Duchess of Kent's funeral took place on Tuesday with a ceremony at Westminster Cathedral, before being laid to rest in Windsor

Isabelle Casey
Isabelle CaseyReporter
2 minutes ago
Even the most solemn of occasions have moments of light relief, and the Duchess of Kent's funeral was no exception. As the Prince and Princess of Wales arrived to pay their respects at Westminster Cathedral on Tuesday, the couple met with Father Slawomir Witon, ahead of the Requiem Mass. As the future Queen shook the priest's hand, part of his garments blew in his face, which you can see in the video above. For the ceremony, Kate wore a respectful ensemble she previously wore to the funeral of the late Prince Philip. The Roland Mouret coatdress featured a bow adorning the neckline and a row of covered buttons down the front.

The moment happened as the Princess of Wales entered the Cathedral© AFP via Getty Images
The moment happened as the Princess of Wales entered the Cathedral

Anne, Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence arrive for the Requiem Mass service for Katharine, Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral © Getty Images

Royals pay their respects

Members of the royal family gathered at Westminster Cathedral to pay their respects to the late Duchess of Kent. The Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence and the Duchess of Edinburgh.

Duke of Kent with lady Helen Taylor pictured at Duchess of Kent's funeral© Max Mumby

The Duchess of Kent's husband, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, led his children, George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews, Lady Helen Taylor, and Lord Nicholas Windsor, and his grandchildren into the cathedral for a service that broke from royal tradition. Due to her Catholic faith, the late Duchess' life was honoured with a Catholic service. In 1994, she became the first royal to convert to Catholicism for more than 300 years.

Lady Amelia Windsor at the Duchess of Kent's pre funeral© Max Mumby

The event was attended by several members of the late royal's family including her other grandchildren, Columbus Taylor, Lady Amelia Windsor, Lady Marina Windsor, Leopold Windsor, Louis Windsor, Eloise Taylor, Cassius Taylor, Estella Taylor, Maud Windsor, Isabella Windsor, and Edward Windsor, Lork Downpatrick. 

Eloise Taylor walking alongside Estella Taylor© Getty Images

Eloise, Lady Marina and Albert - who are distant cousins of Prince William and Prince Harry -  all performed readings during their ceremony.

Prince Andrew with King Charles and Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Duchess of Kent's funeral © Max Mumby

While the King attended the funeral service, Queen Camilla was forced to pull out earlier on Tuesday as she had gone down with a bout of sinusitis. An official statement released by Buckingham Palace detailed: "With great regret, Her Majesty The Queen has withdrawn from attendance at this afternoon's Requiem Mass for The Duchess of Kent as she is recovering from acute sinusitis. Her thoughts and prayers will be with The Duke of Kent and all the family." 

