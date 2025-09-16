Awkward royal moment as Princess Kate arrives at Westminster Cathedral - watch

Even the most solemn of occasions have moments of light relief, and the Duchess of Kent's funeral was no exception. As the Prince and Princess of Wales arrived to pay their respects at Westminster Cathedral on Tuesday, the couple met with Father Slawomir Witon, ahead of the Requiem Mass. As the future Queen shook the priest's hand, part of his garments blew in his face, which you can see in the video above. For the ceremony, Kate wore a respectful ensemble she previously wore to the funeral of the late Prince Philip. The Roland Mouret coatdress featured a bow adorning the neckline and a row of covered buttons down the front.

© AFP via Getty Images The moment happened as the Princess of Wales entered the Cathedral

2/ 5 © Max Mumby The Duchess of Kent's husband, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, led his children, George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews, Lady Helen Taylor, and Lord Nicholas Windsor, and his grandchildren into the cathedral for a service that broke from royal tradition. Due to her Catholic faith, the late Duchess' life was honoured with a Catholic service. In 1994, she became the first royal to convert to Catholicism for more than 300 years.

3/ 5 © Max Mumby The event was attended by several members of the late royal's family including her other grandchildren, Columbus Taylor, Lady Amelia Windsor, Lady Marina Windsor, Leopold Windsor, Louis Windsor, Eloise Taylor, Cassius Taylor, Estella Taylor, Maud Windsor, Isabella Windsor, and Edward Windsor, Lork Downpatrick.

4/ 5 © Getty Images Eloise, Lady Marina and Albert - who are distant cousins of Prince William and Prince Harry - all performed readings during their ceremony.