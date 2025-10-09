Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recognized as Humanitarians of the Year at NYC gala: All the best photos
Co-Founders of The Archewell Foundation and Project Healthy Minds' Humanitarians of the Year Award recipients Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex© John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock
Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca LewisLos Angeles correspondent
Updated: 16 minutes ago
It is a big night for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they will be recognized as Humanitarians of the Year at the Project Healthy Minds gala. The pair stepped out hand-in-hand on Thursday October 9 in New York City, with Meghan making a grand entrance in a stunning black Armani power suit as the cameras flashed towards the pair. HELLO! is in attendance and will report back with live up-to-date information on the evening progresses.

Held at Spring Studios, an event space in Soho often used for fashion week, the gala will kick off with a cocktail reception and immersive artistic installation by Keith Lissner before guests, including  Kalen Jackson, Owner & Chief Brand Officer of NFL team Indianapolis Colts, will take their seats for a dinner and the awards presentation. Carson Daly, host of NBC's The Voice and The TODAY Show will host the three-hour gala while Lukas Graham and Alexander Stewart will both perform.

The annual Gala "unites cultural, artistic, business, and civic leaders to champion mental health awareness" with the goal to highlight "the transformative power of community in fostering new conversations about mental health and shaping cultural perspectives." Savannah Guthrie and her husband Mike Feldman are among the chairs of this year's event, which will also see in the mental health field.

Harry and Meghan will be presented their award from Laura Marquez-Garrett, a 2002 Harvard Law School graduate who after 20 years in the field pivoted to join the Social Media Victims Law Center (SMVLC) to contribute to the Center’s mission of change and holding social media companies accountable for the harms they are causing to children and families.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex 3rd Annual Project Healthy Minds World Mental Health Day Gala© Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

The pair arrived late, as traffic in New York City was reportedly worse than normal. But they were full of smiles, keeping a close hold of each other. 

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the Project Healthy Minds 3rd Annual Gala at Spring Studios on October 09, 2025 © Getty Images

Meghan wore an Armani suit with bold chunky jewelry that matched her husband, creating the vision of a dynamic and influential power couple.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Project Healthy Minds 3rd Annual Gala at Spring Studios on October 09, 2025 in New York City. © Getty Images

As far as her hair was concerned, Meghan went for an elegant and chic ponytail, and she kept her makeup equally as simple, with a fresh and glowing look and a nude glossy lip.


Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Phil Schermer attend the Project Healthy Minds 3rd Annual Gala© Getty Images

The pair arrived with Phil Schermer, the founder and CEO of Project Healthy Minds.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the Project Healthy Minds 3rd Annual Gala at Spring Studios © Getty Images

The pair skipped the press line, and entered the gala, heading for the dinner tables.

There they will dine on burratina,  a vegetable ash-crusted filet mignon or zucchini-scaled seabass, followed by a caramel poached baby pear for dessert and wine from The Calling, a California-based winery.

