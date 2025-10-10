Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle wows in Ralph Lauren throwback she wore on girls' day out with Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle wows in Ralph Lauren throwback she wore on girls' day out with Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle wows in Ralph Lauren throwback she wore on girls' day out with Princess Kate

The Duchess of Sussex turned to a wardrobe faithful as she and Prince Harry attended the Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Festival in New York

Meghan holding microphone in striped shirt© Variety via Getty Images
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
9 minutes ago
The Duchess of Sussex stepped out in a very familiar ensemble in New York on Friday as she and Prince Harry attended a series of panels at Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Festival. Meghan, 44, donned a striped blue and white button-down shirt from Ralph Lauren, and for the eagle-eyed among you, she debuted the blouse at Wimbledon 2018 when she joined sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales, for a girls' day out.

On this occasion, Meghan teamed the wardrobe staple with a pair of navy linen high-waisted trousers and a chunky tan belt, with matching suede pointed heels. Upon arrival at the first panel, which centred around the impact of the digital age on young people, the Duchess arrived wearing a camel coat.

Meghan and Prince Harry appear to get emotional during one of the talks© Getty Images for Project Healthy
Meghan sported a camel coat when she arrived

Accessories-wise, she opted for a pair of gold oversized stud earrings and an armful of bracelets and bangles. After rocking a ponytail to accept the Humanitarians of the Year award at Project Healthy Minds' gala, Meghan styled her hair up once again, but this time in a sleek bun.

Her makeup look consisted of smokey eyeshadow, defined brows, and a sweep of bronzer across her freckled cheeks. While she wore the Ralph Lauren shirt for the first time seven years ago, that hasn't been its only public outing. Meghan also donned the button-up for her family Fourth of July celebrations earlier this year, as she prepared a delicious lunch for Harry and their children. Take a look in the gallery below…

WATCH: Meghan Markle talks support for bereaved families

1/5

Prince Harry, Phil Schermer, and Meghan© Getty Images for Project Healthy

Harry and Meghan with Phil Schermer

New York outing

According to royal fashion bloggers, Meghan's trousers and belt are also by Ralph Lauren, while her shoes are a trusty pair of Manolo Blahniks.

2/5

Meghan Markle on stage in striped shirt and navy trousers© Variety via Getty Images

Meghan loves delicate gold jewellery

All in the details

A closer look at Meghan's jewellery details, including her sparkling engagement and wedding rings.

3/5

Meghan Markle wearing striped shirt and white trousers to Wimbledon 2018© WireImage

Meghan joined sister-in-law Kate at the tennis tournament

Wimbledon 2018

For her first attendance at Wimbledon in the royal box in 2018, Meghan rocked a preppy-look as she paired the striped shirt with a pair of white high-waisted, wide-legged trousers, also by Ralph Lauren. She wore her brunette locks in a low bun with loose tendrils at the front.

4/5

Meghan Markle wearing striped shirt on 4 July© Instagram / @meghan

Preparing a grazing table for family and friends

Fourth of July 2025

Meghan has many striped shirts in her arsenal, but she keeps coming back to this one. The Ralph Lauren number reappeared on Fourth of July as the mother-of-two prepared a gorgeous spread of charcuterie, crackers, strawberries, watermelon slices and her homemade As Ever preserves.


5/5

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex 3rd Annual Project Healthy Minds World Mental Health Day Gala© Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

The stylish Sussexes

Gala look

The Duchess looked incredible in a black Giorgio Armani two-piece at the awards gala in New York on Thursday night, teaming it with matching accessories and a chunky gold chain necklace from Anine Bing.

LISTEN: Meghan Markle's thought on Harry's family reunion

