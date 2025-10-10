Meghan Markle wows in Ralph Lauren throwback she wore on girls' day out with Princess Kate

On this occasion, Meghan teamed the wardrobe staple with a pair of navy linen high-waisted trousers and a chunky tan belt, with matching suede pointed heels. Upon arrival at the first panel, which centred around the impact of the digital age on young people, the Duchess arrived wearing a camel coat.
Accessories-wise, she opted for a pair of gold oversized stud earrings and an armful of bracelets and bangles. After rocking a ponytail to accept the Humanitarians of the Year award at Project Healthy Minds' gala, Meghan styled her hair up once again, but this time in a sleek bun.
Her makeup look consisted of smokey eyeshadow, defined brows, and a sweep of bronzer across her freckled cheeks. While she wore the Ralph Lauren shirt for the first time seven years ago, that hasn't been its only public outing. Meghan also donned the button-up for her family Fourth of July celebrations earlier this year, as she prepared a delicious lunch for Harry and their children. Take a look in the gallery below…
1/5
Harry and Meghan with Phil Schermer
New York outing
According to royal fashion bloggers, Meghan's trousers and belt are also by Ralph Lauren, while her shoes are a trusty pair of Manolo Blahniks.
2/5
Meghan loves delicate gold jewellery
All in the details
A closer look at Meghan's jewellery details, including her sparkling engagement and wedding rings.
3/5
Meghan joined sister-in-law Kate at the tennis tournament
Wimbledon 2018
For her first attendance at Wimbledon in the royal box in 2018, Meghan rocked a preppy-look as she paired the striped shirt with a pair of white high-waisted, wide-legged trousers, also by Ralph Lauren. She wore her brunette locks in a low bun with loose tendrils at the front.
4/5
Preparing a grazing table for family and friends
Fourth of July 2025
Meghan has many striped shirts in her arsenal, but she keeps coming back to this one. The Ralph Lauren number reappeared on Fourth of July as the mother-of-two prepared a gorgeous spread of charcuterie, crackers, strawberries, watermelon slices and her homemade As Ever preserves.
5/5
The stylish Sussexes
Gala look
The Duchess looked incredible in a black Giorgio Armani two-piece at the awards gala in New York on Thursday night, teaming it with matching accessories and a chunky gold chain necklace from Anine Bing.
