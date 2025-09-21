Meghan Markle joins Prince Harry at star studded gala in first outing since royal reunion

Meghan Markle made a stylish return to the spotlight on Saturday night, joining Prince Harry for a charity gala in Santa Barbara, their first public appearance together since the Duke’s brief solo visit to London. The couple were guests at Kevin Costner's One805LIVE! Fall Fundraiser, a benefit supporting first responders. Meghan, 44, stunned in a sleeveless midnight navy Carolina Hererra shirtdress with a cinched waist and subtle sheen, keeping her look effortlessly elegant yet approachable. Her long brunette hair was swept to one side in soft waves, and she accessorized with a stack of gold bangles and a Cartier watch.

Harry, 41, coordinated with his wife in a smart black ensemble, a slightly open-collared shirt under a textured jacket , and looked relaxed as he took to the stage, microphone in hand, to address the crowd. Meghan beamed beside him, placing a reassuring hand around his waist as they stood united under the lights. In another candid shot, the pair were seen chatting with local officials, including members of the Santa Barbara Police Department. Meghan laughed warmly during the exchange, clearly in her element and engaging with ease. She later cheered from the wings, clapping alongside volunteers in matching event T-shirts as performances unfolded on stage.

© Getty Images for ABA (L-R) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attend the One805LIVE! 2025 concert

Oprah Winfrey made an appearance and Trisha Yearwood, Good Charlotte and the Fray performed on stage. The outing was the first appearance since Prince Harry reunited with his father King Charles in the UK.

During his four-day stint in London, Harry visited a number of the charities and organisations that remain close to his heart. He attended the Wellchild Awards, visited the Community Recording Studio in Nottingham, and made a special appearance at the Diana Award, the charity he shares with his brother, Prince William, among other meaningful visits.

© Getty Images for ABA Price Harry chats to first responders

One particular outing that made headlines was when he and his father, King Charles, arranged to meet one to one. Buckingham Palace confirmed the pair met for a 'private tea' at Clarence House for around 45 minutes before Harry headed to an Invictus Games-related event.

The last time the King and his younger son met in private was in 2024 when the Prince made a transatlantic dash from his Californian home to the UK upon receiving the news of Charles' cancer diagnosis. Following his UK visit, Harry made his surprise trip to Ukraine.

© Getty Images for ABA Meghan stunned in a navy shirt dress

Harry said he wants to do "everything possible" to help the recovery of injured military staff. Harry travelled to Kyiv with a team from his Invictus Games Foundation - his organisation dedicated to the rehabilitation of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women - following an invitation from the Ukrainian government.

"We cannot stop the war but what we can do is do everything we can to help the recovery process," Harry told the Guardian while on an overnight train to Kyiv. "We can continue to humanise the people involved in this war and what they are going through. We have to keep it in the forefront of people’s minds. I hope this trip will help to bring it home to people because it’s easy to become desensitised to what has been going on," he added.