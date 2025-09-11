Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle shares new photo and talks of 'magic' after Prince Harry's reunion with King Charles
The Duchess of Sussex has remained in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet during Prince Harry's trip to the UK

Harry and Meghan smiling© Getty Images
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
2 minutes ago
The Duchess of Sussex shared a new photograph just hours after her husband Prince Harry was reunited with his father, the King, for the first time in 19 months. The snap of Meghan gardening was posted to her lifestyle brand's Instagram account on Wednesday.

The image shows the Duchess wearing a white shirt and a wide-brimmed sun hat as she tends to the flowers in her sunny Montecito garden. "Harvest hues, golden views, and a season that feels like magic," the caption read.

Meghan regularly updates her As Ever page with picture-perfect photographs – from the brand's crepes drizzled with one of her homemade preserves to chilled buckets of her Napa Valley Rosé. The mother-of-two officially launched the brand in April, with products, such as her fruit spreads and flower sprinkles, selling out almost instantly.

The Duchess and her children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, have remained in the US during Harry's four-day trip to the UK, where he has met with several charities and organisations that are close to his heart.

WATCH: Prince Harry says "I'm so late" as he dashes from outing

Meghan last visited the UK in September 2022, when she and Harry extended their trip to attend the late Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral.

Harry's visit to the UK

The Duke landed in London on Monday, beginning his visit by placing flowers on the tomb of Queen Elizabeth II, his late grandmother, in Windsor. He then attended the WellChild Awards in London, where he met with the young winners and their families, before presenting the Inspirational Child 4-6 award and delivering a heartfelt speech.

Harry posed for a group photo with the winners onstage© Getty Images
Harry posed for a group photo with the winners onstage

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Harry opened up about parenthood saying: "I think once you become a parent yourself, everything changes. It's emotional enough not being a parent and seeing what these families go through, but then when you have your own kids or when you're expecting your own kids, that's when it really hits you."

Harry watched a series of performances in the studios© Getty Images
Harry at the Community Recording Studios in Nottingham

Recalling the moving moment when he welled up at the 2018 WellChild Awards, when he and Meghan were expecting their firstborn, Archie, he adds: "And I remember one of these years, I choked up on stage, and that was exactly it. I am so grateful to have healthy kids."

On Tuesday, he paid a visit to the Community Recording Studio in Nottingham, where he announced he had made a personal donation of £1.1 million to BBC Children In Need to support young people affected by youth violence. 

Harry was reunited with Dave Henson© WireImage
Harry was reunited with Dave Henson at the Centre For Blast Injury Studies

Before meeting with Charles at Clarence House on Wednesday, the Duke visited the Centre for Blast Injury Studies at Imperial College London, where he heard more about its work focusing on injuries suffered by children and those sustained in natural disasters.

Harry's private tea with Charles lasted 54 minutes before he left to attend an Invictus reception at The Gherkin in the City of London. Asked how his father was by a reporter shortly after arriving at the Invictus reception, Harry replied: "Yes he's great, thank you."

HELLO! chief content officer Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon had the privilege of interviewing Prince Harry at last night's WellChild Awards, and you can discover her three takeaways from the interview over on The HELLO! Royal Club by clicking on the button below. After watching the video, you can also take part in a poll asking which of Sophie’s three observations you find the most surprising. 

