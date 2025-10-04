Meghan Markle's eccentric living room accessory is so unexpected

There is no denying that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a beautiful home, setting up roots in the ever-so-affluent area of California, Montecito. While Meghan famously opted not to film her recent Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, in her sprawling abode, the former Suits actress, 44, does occasionally share glimpses inside her home.

On Friday, the mother-of-two gave fans a glimpse of her stunning living room, while showcasing her jams and white wine from her lifestyle brand As Ever. In the clip, Meghan pours a glass of vino from a bottle that has been resting in a stylish silver bucket.

In the background, her glorious living room set up can't go unnoticed, Meghan's plush cream sofa with beige cushions creating a wonderfully stylish backdrop. But it's this eccentric accessory the mother-of-two has on her dining room table that is so unexpected.

The piece in question is a silver bowl that is poised on a white tray, while at first glance, it may look like your average centrepiece, upon closer inspection, it appears to have two snake heads on either side. The striking home accessory was placed casually next to what appeared to be a white vase and a glowing white candle. Meanwhile, ever the gardener, Meghan also has a beautiful, flourishing green plant in view, creating the most wonderful aesthetic to promote her chic products.

© Instagram Meghan has such a stylish home

Meghan's incredible home

Meghan's attention to detail is undeniable when it comes to the family home she shares with her husband, Prince Harry and their children Archie and Lilibet, and one feature that is so striking is their family garden.

Last month, Meghan posted a photo featuring the gargantuan grounds. "Seasons shift, but the garden stays magic," penned the mother-of-two, completing the message with a sparkle and sunflower emoji. The image showed Meghan arranging a strawberry plant around a beautiful, oversized terracotta pot. In the background, fans and followers got a glimpse of two immaculately trimmed hedges as well as a black wrought iron gate. The picture of Montecito low-key glamour, Meghan looked effortlessly stylish, wearing a straw sunhat and a blue linen dress.

A testing time

Meghan's recent video came just hours before it was announced that Prince Harry's charity Sentebale, which he parted ways with in March, is dropping its annual charity polo match. Meghan always showed support at the event, with the couple just last year beaming on stage to present the winning trophy.

© Getty Images Meghan has always been so supportive of the annual fundraiser

The decision was down to cost-cutting solutions for the organisation, who, last month, shut down its entire London office. Iain Rawlinson, a member of Sentebale’s board of trustees, told The Telegraph: "These polo games, which attract great generosity from high-net-worth individuals or funds who want to support the charity, those events definitely have their place. We’re not being critical about that as a concept.

"The reason for [dropping it] is it puts quite a lot of pressure on individuals, and it can mask structural weakness in the financial model of the charity."