King Charles and Queen Camilla to play host at third state visit of 2025

The King and Queen will host their third state visit of 2025, rounding off a busy year of diplomatic relations. Their Majesties will welcome Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, along with his wife, Frau Elke Büdenbender, for their official UK visit from 3 to 5 December. Like all other previous state visits held this year, the couple will be feted at Windsor Castle, and it is likely to include a ceremonial welcome and a glittering state banquet.

While full details are still to be confirmed by Buckingham Palace, this will be the first inward state visit by a President of the Federal Republic of Germany in 27 years, and the fifth since 1958. Charles and Camilla undertook a state visit to Germany in 2023 – their first since the King's accession in 2022.

The state visit will come just weeks after the King and Queen undertake an official trip to the Holy See in late October, in which they will join His Holiness Pope Leo XIV in celebrating the 2025 jubilee year.

The British royals also typically host the annual diplomatic reception in December, where they mingle with around 900 diplomats at the white tie and tiara event. Last year's reception took place in November, with the Princess of Wales noticeably missing from the evening amid her recovery from cancer treatment.

State visits in 2025

Earlier this year, the King and Queen hosted President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, for a state visit at Windsor Castle. The Prince and Princess of Wales greeted the Macrons upon arrival at RAF Northolt in July, before travelling to meet the King and Queen in Windsor.

Daytime elements of the visit included a carriage procession around the Berkshire town, a guard of honour and lunch in the state dining room. At the evening banquet, the warm rapport between Charles and Mr Macron was noticeable, as they both delivered speeches, with Mr Macron also captured winking at Kate on camera.

In September, Windsor Castle also played host to US President Donald Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump. Prince William and Kate were deployed at the start of the royal charm offensive to greet the Trumps first when they arrived at Windsor Castle by helicopter. But this time, there were no public-facing elements for the 47th US President.

Mr Trump, who was seated inbetween the King and the Princess of Wales during the state banquet, described Charles as a "very, very special man" and called Kate "beautiful".

