Prince William makes solo appearance at white-tie diplomatic reception

The Prince of Wales joined the King and Queen as they hosted the annual glittering diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night.

Prince William, 42, mingled with around 900 guests at the white tie and tiara event, as his wife, the Princess of Wales, missed the event for the first time in a decade.

Kate, who finished her chemotherapy treatment in the summer and is gradually returning to public duties as she recovers from cancer, is focusing on hosting her annual Christmas carol concert in Westminster Abbey on 6 December.

The last time she and William missed the reception was in 2014, as it coincided with the couple's visit to New York.

1/ 5 © Getty Royal fanfare Trumpeters marked the arrival of the King and Queen at the grand reception. It was Camilla's first appearance since the palace announced the sad news that her beloved rescue dog, Beth, had passed away.

2/ 5 © Getty Mingling with guests Both the King and the Prince of Wales donned black evening tailcoats with white shirts, matching waistcoats and a white bow tie. And in a more modern move, Prince William did not shave off his facial hair for the glamorous bash.

3/ 5 © Getty The Queen's evening look Meanwhile, Queen Camilla, who has just recovered from a nasty chest infection, wowed in ablue velvet evening dress by Fiona Clare, and opted for Queen Elizabeth II’s small aquamarine and diamond tiara.

4/ 5 © Getty New tiara debut The delicate headwear – sometimes known as the aquamarine ribbon tiara – features five large aquamarines set in intricate ribbons of diamonds. It is believed to be the first time Camilla has worn the jewellery. The piece has been favoured in the past by the Duchess of Edinburgh who as the then-Countess of Wessex wore it to the gala dinner celebrating the Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg’s wedding in 2012, and at the wedding of Princess Madeleine of Sweden in 2013. The Queen also sported the King's Royal Family Order, which she debuted back in June for the Japan State Visit.



5/ 5 © Getty Big change The diplomatic reception is traditionally held in early December in the run-up to Christmas rather than in November. But the King is hosting an incoming state visit by the Emir of Qatar in the first week of December. Guests at the reception included foreign ambassadors and high commissioners based in the UK, their spouses or partners, and diplomatic staff, with the event usually including a buffet supper and dancing.

